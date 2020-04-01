Log in
NIE Finance plc - Annual Financial Report

04/01/2020 | 06:41am EDT

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC’s bonds

  • £350,000,000 2.5 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS1820002308); and
  • £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087).

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited.

NIE Finance PLC announces that the annual report and financial statements of its ultimate parent company, Electricity Supply Board (ESB Group), for the 12 months to 31 December 2019 have been published and are available on the ESB Group website at  

https://www.esb.ie/investor-relations/result-presentations-investor-updates

The annual report and financial statements for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 for each of NIE Finance PLC and Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited (NIE Networks) will be published via a regulatory information service and available on NIE Networks’ website in due course.


© PRNewswire 2020
