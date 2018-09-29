Log in
NIELSEN HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

09/29/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 11, 2016 and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Northern District of Illinois.

Get Help

Nielsen investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nielsen-holdings-plc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.  

About the Lawsuit

Nielsen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen disclosed poor 2Q2018 financial results consisting of missed revenue and earnings targets and significant guidance reductions including EBITDA margin growth, a $0.56 reduction of net income and a $250 million reduction of free cash flow, which the Company blamed on “GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and changes in the consumer data privacy landscape.”

On this news, the price of Nielsen’s shares plummeted more than 25%, from $29.57 on July 25, 2018 to $22.11 on July 26, 2018.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
