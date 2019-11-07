Log in
NIEX LLC: Mongolia's Next-generation Cryptocurrency Exchange “AIS-X” (Operated by: National Investment Exchange LLC) Had It's Grand Opening on September 30th, 2019 at 15:00 (GMT +8)

11/07/2019 | 11:31pm EST

The token of our AIS-X exchange (https://ais-ex.com/) (Operated by NIEX LLC), the AIS token, was launched on BitForex’s IEO Turbo Launchpad on August 15th and sold out within only 6 minutes. Subsequently, it got listed on August 21st and just after a week its value rose by 10.0, which made it the number 1 in the ranking category of “increase in value”. (Over 8.0 as of October 25)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107006207/en/

GRAND OPEN (Graphic: Business Wire)

GRAND OPEN (Graphic: Business Wire)

https://twitter.com/bitforexcom/status/1169092431196721152

AIS-X opened trade with a few BTC key pairs.
The schedule is as follows:

  • 2019/10/29 18:00 (GMT+8) : BTC/TUSD Pair open
  • 2019/11/5 18:00 (GMT+8) : ETH/TUSD & XRP/TUSD pairs open

AIS-X has partnered with KYC-Chain to improve its KYC authentication system.

SelfKey (a service offered by KYC-Chain) is a next-gen digital identity solution that allows users to store & manage identity documents, Ethereum, and ERC-20 tokens more securely than ever before.

Typically data is stored on servers that are vulnerable to hacks and data breaches. In contrast, SelfKey operates locally, meaning your data is stored on your device so even in the unlikely occasion that SelfKey’s servers are hacked, your data is unaffected.

Furthermore AIS-X has joined hands with TomoChain and generated its AIS token with the TRC21 standard. By using TomoChain, the users of AIS tokens can enjoy the benefits of the superior technology of TomoChain blockchain platform which provides high security, 2000 TPS, 2 sec block confirmation, and near-zero cost.

AIS-X puts the safety and convenience of the user first, which makes it special on the competitive cryptocurrency exchange market.

About AIS-X

While the core service of AIS-X is the cryptocurrency exchange, it also offers a comprehensive set of other services. For example, we plan to implement an AI concierge that will help the user to estimate price developments and make their own investment plans. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehin28Ngjns)

Also, the investors of AIS-X (AIS token holders) will not only profit from cryptocurrency earnings, but also from our investment in actual underground resources mining (e.g. metal).

Connect with us via SNS


© Business Wire 2019
