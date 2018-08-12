Log in
NIGC National Iranian Gas : Iran Welcomes Talks on Gas Pipeline with Pakistan

08/12/2018 | 08:45am CEST
The deputy minister of petroleum for international affairs said that Iran welcomes resumption of talks with Pakistan on the gas pipeline project. Amir Hoseein Zamani-Nia added that Tehran-Islamabad ties have always been historic and brotherly and their religious and cultural bonds serve as the biggest backbone for the two governments' friendly ties, especially in the field of economy, Iran's SHANA news agency reported. The Islamic Republic of Iran considers energy and gas a factor for promoting regional cooperation and solidarity with neighbors including Pakistan, he said. Iran welcomes keeping up negotiations on completion and commissioning of IP gas pipeline, he stressed.

NIGC - National Iranian Gas Company published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 06:44:01 UTC
