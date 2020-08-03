Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NIH Awards $2.3 Million to The Lundquist Institute to Study the Impact of Vaping While Pregnant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

 Study will allow The Lundquist Institute to determine the multi-generational risks of developing asthma from vaping while pregnant

Studies have shown that pregnant women who smoke increase the risk of their children having asthma, and that those children—even if non-smokers—can pass it on to their own children, but few objective studies have evaluated the effects of vaporized nicotine and vapor flavorings. Investigators from The Lundquist Institute, under the leadership of Virender Rehan, MD, have received a $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to research this multi-generational effect of vaping, or smoking an electronic cigarette, while pregnant.

Vaping while pregnant has become a critical topic of importance as vaping has grown significantly in popularity among young people. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey, current e-cigarette use has “increased alarmingly” with over 3.6 million youth currently using e-cigarettes in 2018.

Using established models for the study, investigators will determine whether e-cigarette vapor increases the risk of asthma in the offspring of pregnant mice. They will go on to test whether those offspring, who will not be exposed to e-cigarettes, bear an increased risk of giving birth to offspring with asthma. In other words, can the effects of the vapor in utero on one generation of offspring be transmitted to a subsequent generation that was not exposed to the vapor. The study will also examine whether vaporized nicotine as well as flavorings have independent effects on transgenerational asthma risk.

The study will also assess the effects of nicotine and e-cigarette flavorings on viability and the epigenetic memory of germ cells, seeking to determine how these new flavoring technologies affect cells.

“There has been an erroneous perception that vaping is relatively safe when compared to smoking,” said Dr. Rehan. “These studies will advance our knowledge on the transgenerational risk of vaping and will also help inform regulatory polices concerning exposure to e-cig nicotine and flavoring from vaping.”

Dr. Rehan has worked at The Lundquist Institute for 20 years with a research focus on lung development and repair of lung injury. His studies have vastly expanded our current understanding of the impact of perinatal smoke exposure on the epidemiology of chronic lung disease worldwide, providing novel insights into Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), also known as the Chronic Lung Disease of Prematurity and Childhood Asthma. He graduated with a master’s degree from the University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi, India and specializes in providing intensive care to neonates.

“Dr. Rehan is a nationally respected leader in studying the respiratory system,” said The Lundquist Institute’s CEO David Meyer, PhD. “His work investigating the multi-generational effects of vaping and discovering significant insights on asthma help fulfill The Lundquist Institute’s mission of leading healthcare innovation.”

About the Lundquist Institute: Research with reach

The Lundquist Institute, formerly the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute (LA BioMed), is an engine of innovation with a global reach and a 68-year reputation of improving and saving lives. With its new medical research building, its state-of-the-art incubator, “BioLabs at The Lundquist,” existing laboratory and support infrastructure, and a 15-acre tech park in the planning stages, the Lundquist Institute is poised to serve as a hub for the Los Angeles area’s burgeoning biotech scene. The research institute has over 100 principal investigators (PhDs, MDs, and MD/PhDs) working on more than 600 research studies, including therapies for numerous orphan diseases, and is responsible for innovations including the first FDA-approved treatment for sickle cell disease in 20 years. Find out more at https://lundquist.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pGOLDRICH MINING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Announces In-Depth Analysis of Osama Bin Laden's Newly Declassified Personal Files in BIN LADEN'S HARD DRIVE Special Premiering Thursday, September 10, at 9/8c
BU
01:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Elevator and Escalator Market in US Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% Through 2020-2024|Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes to Boost Growth|Technavio
BU
01:43pFIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:42pRAFAKO S A : CR 35/2020 Resolutions passed by RAFAKO Annual General Meeting on August 3rd 2020 3 august 2020
PU
01:41pINVESCO HIGH INCOME TRUST II : Closed-End Fund Declares Dividends
PR
01:41pDeep Into This Summer's 8th Annual SHARKFEST Season, National Geographic Greenlights SHARKFEST 2021 Premier Special, “Shark Beach” (WT), Featuring Global Movie Star, Surfer and Environmentalist Chris Hemsworth
BU
01:39pSatori Cyber Named Winner as Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020
GL
01:37pSOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S A : Reinforces esg criteria in its strategy
PU
01:37pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : What is carbon pricing and why companies should pay attention
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group