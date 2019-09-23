NIH National Institutes of Health : New “All About Grants” Podcast on Letters of Support

Letters of support are a valuable part of your grant application. They provide an opportunity for you to document the commitment and support of your institution and collaborators, the availability of required resources, and more.

In this next installment of the NIH's All About Grants podcast series, Cathleen Cooper, Ph.D., who directs the NIH's Center for Scientific Review's Division of Receipt and Referral, joins us to talk all about letters of support (MP3 / Transcript). Hear what information should be included in these letters, what should not, how they differ from other letters submitted as part of an application, and more.