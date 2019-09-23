Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NIH National Institutes of Health : New “All About Grants” Podcast on Letters of Support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

Letters of support are a valuable part of your grant application. They provide an opportunity for you to document the commitment and support of your institution and collaborators, the availability of required resources, and more.

In this next installment of the NIH's All About Grants podcast series, Cathleen Cooper, Ph.D., who directs the NIH's Center for Scientific Review's Division of Receipt and Referral, joins us to talk all about letters of support (MP3 / Transcript). Hear what information should be included in these letters, what should not, how they differ from other letters submitted as part of an application, and more.

Disclaimer

NIH - National Institutes of Health published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12pOil rises about 1% on concerns about return of Saudi output
RE
04:12pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve Visitor Center in Copper Center open through September 30
PU
04:10pOil rises about 1% on concerns about return of Saudi output
RE
04:09pBoeing to pay 737 MAX crash victims' families $144,500 each
RE
04:08pWall Street near flat as mixed economic data signal caution
RE
04:07pHEALTH CHECK : Commercial Banks
PU
04:04pTSX falls 0.19 percent to 16,867.20
RE
04:01pH SOURCE : Announces Move to EY OpsChain Blockchain Platform
AQ
03:52p'ABSOLUTELY GUTTED' : demise of Thomas Cook wrecks travelers' plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5CECONOMY : EXCLUSIVE: Ceconomy eyes deal with heirs of Media Markt founder - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group