NIKSUN Named the #1 Cyber Security Company in NJ

NJBIZ ranks NIKSUN as the #1 cyber security company in New Jersey

NIKSUN, Inc., the world leader in developing holistic cyber security and network performance monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that the company has once again earned the prestigious top spot as the #1 cyber security company in New Jersey.

“Since we established in New Jersey more than two decades ago, NIKSUN has been dedicated to a continuous process of research and development focused on making networks and services secure and robust. In recent years, we have completed the amalgamation of a multiplicity of data sources and unique statistical methods coupled with advanced AI and ML techniques to fully cover the gamut of data sources and methods necessary to obtain maximum protection,” says Dr. Parag Pruthi, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NIKSUN. “This award validates our ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of the security space and protecting organizations from all types of cyber-threats.”

Led by Dr. Pruthi, NIKSUN has developed an umbrella platform solution capable of analyzing network traffic, flows, logs, as well as events and cataloging every piece of data necessary to form a complete picture of an organization’s cyber posture. NIKSUN’s solutions scale to large networks and are capable of operating in real-time to mine the data for potential threats, not only at standard enterprise rates, but also at service provider rates of terabits/second. NIKSUN’s unique detection and search capability scales to well beyond 100’s of Petabytes of raw and processed data. This is the only solution that has so far been proven to deliver results consistently in a commercial setting.

Not only can NIKSUN’s solutions provide an accurate assessment of one’s cyber posture, but these solutions are also able to precisely pinpoint the proverbial needle in the haystack – vital information about any incident of interest. Armed with NIKSUN’s advanced indexing, search and classification systems, automated handling of large scale cyber security issues are now possible. This makes the cyber security problem tractable and practical with reduced total cost of ownership.

NIKSUN is not only recognized as the industry leader in the State of New Jersey. It is also the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) recommended provider for cyber security and network performance monitoring and is being actively integrated into DISA’s new cyber defense architecture.

The rankings are compiled by NJBIZ magazine, New Jersey's leading business journal covering business news throughout the state. The complete list of top Cyber Security Companies can be viewed here. Watch a demo of NIKSUN in action here.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cyber security and network performance management solutions for government & intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East and Asia-Pacific.

