NILIT :® Changes Its Energy Source to a Cogeneration Power Plant Using Natural Gas in Largest Nylon Manufacturing Facility

02/19/2020 | 11:07am EST

Game-changing move increases energy efficiency and cuts CO2 and other toxic gas emissions, providing more responsibly made fibers to the textile industry

NILIT, the global leader in premium Nylon 6.6, is pleased to announce that it has completed its conversion to cleaner energy from a new, on-site cogeneration power plant using natural gas at its main manufacturing facility. The move, which will reduce the company’s CO2 emissions by 40%, and emissions of toxic gases such as sulfur dioxide to zero, is the latest in a series of ongoing sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives announced in 2019 that will have a significant positive influence on the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) measurements of NILIT products.

“Throughout its fifty one-year history, NILIT has undertaken efforts in water conservation, energy usage and materials and waste management,” said Ilan Melamed, NILIT General Manager. “The move to more sustainable, greener energy at the heart of our manufacturing infrastructure accelerates this effort in a game-changing way.”

The new on-site cogeneration plant, which also serves other businesses in the area, required a significant investment, the size of which makes it the largest and most cost-effective conversion in the industry.

The move is another milestone in the NILIT Total Product Sustainability (TPS) program designed to provide the apparel market with more eco-friendly products. Other NILIT environmental initiatives recently announced include: an increase in capacity of its Sensil® EcoCare recycled Nylon product line; exciting new product collaborations with leading sustainable apparel brands; and R&D programs to develop high-quality, premium, sustainable performance and fashion fibers to meet the needs of today’s environmentally-conscious consumer.

About NILIT

NILIT® is a leading global producer of premium Nylon 6.6 fashion and performance fibers. The company, founded in Israel in 1969, has four vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and global offices serving its customer base in EMEA, Asia, LATAM and North America.


© Business Wire 2020
