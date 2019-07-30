Log in
NILIT :® Enriches Corporate Social Responsibility Programs and Publishes Formal Sustainability Business Strategy Based on Life Cycle Assessment

07/30/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

As a worldwide leader in premium Nylon 6.6, NILIT® has taken significant measures to strengthen our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) position over the last three years. We have examined our products and manufacturing facilities, conducting complete Life Cycle Assessments (LCA). We have ensured that our policies and procedures fully safeguard our employees and the communities in which we operate while also protecting the planet and the people who inhabit it. We have documented this commitment in a sustainability business strategy that has the full backing of our Board of Directors and leaders at our facilities around the world.

“Respect for the planet and people has always been a NILIT® core value,” says Ilan Melamed, NILIT’s General Manager. “Our dedication to responsible operations has never been stronger. But, most important for our brands and retailers, this formal sustainability business strategy focuses our ongoing commitment to creating more sustainable products that will make possible the beautiful, high quality, socially and environmentally considerate apparel that today’s consumers demand.”

NILIT’s sustainability business strategy encompasses all aspects of our operations and adheres to NILIT® Board of Directors guidance statements. Our focus is on:

  • Reducing our carbon footprint, greenhouse gas emissions, consumption of water and other natural resources, and use of harmful chemicals and nonrenewable materials.
  • Accelerating the creation and commercialization of new products that are bio-based, biodegradable, and recycled.
  • Adhering to the highest standard with regard to ethical business practices while treating employees, customers, suppliers, and partners with courtesy and respect and choosing to partner with those who do the same.
  • Supporting sustainability education and charitable programs in the communities in which we operate.

In addition to implementing this sustainability business strategy in all of our global locations, we will work closely with our supply chain partners to identify opportunities to enhance the sustainability of their products and procedures as well. This initiative will result in improved environmental, social, and ethical practices across the industry.

Some of the new initiatives we have implemented as a result of our LCA are:

  • Moving to natural gas as the main source of energy at our largest manufacturing site.
  • Implementing BAT (Best Available Techniques) processes for reduction of emissions.
  • Recycling waste products including emulsions, oils, electrical supplies, manufactured products, and solvents.
  • Installing state-of-the-art water treatment systems.
  • Implementing policies to procure raw material from responsible vendors.
  • Optimizing shipping and logistics to reduce the environmental impact of freight transport.

Product wise, NILIT® is in the process of launching exciting new sustainable products in addition to our NILIT® ECOCARE recycled yarn. These products among other things use recycled material, biomass feedstock, and decomposable ingredients. Plus, they use less energy, water and chemicals in manufacturing and downstream processing. NILIT® will share news about these important new products with the textile and apparel market in the coming months.

About NILIT
NILIT® is a leading global producer of premium Nylon 6.6 fashion and performance fibers. The company, founded in Israel in 1974, has four vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and global offices serving its customer base in EMEA, Asia, LATAM and North America.


© Business Wire 2019
