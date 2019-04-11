Log in
NIO, CORT & UMC - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC  Reminds Investors of Class Action

0
04/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)
Class Period: September 12, 2018 - March 5, 2019
Deadline: May 13, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nio

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on a little-known Chinese state-owned auto manufacturer, JAC Auto, to manufacture its electric vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO’s sales; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about NIO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE: CORT) 
Class Period: August 2, 2017 - February 5, 2019
Deadline: May 13, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cort

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corcept had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug, Korlym; (2) Corcept aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) Corcept’s sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) Corcept artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; (5) such practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Corcept’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE: UMC)
Class Period: October 28, 2015 - November 1, 2018
Deadline: May 13, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/umc

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of DRAM; (2) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (3) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (4) as a result, UMC’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
0
