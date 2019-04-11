Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NIO : Life Presents at Salone del Mobile with Wallpaper* and Renowned Designer Benjamin Hubert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:23am EDT

April 9, 2019 - Milan, Italy - At this year's at Salon del Mobile, NIO Inc.'s ('NIO' or the 'Company') (NYSE: NIO) lifestyle brand, NIO Life, together with Wallpaper* and the renowned designer Benjamin Hubert, have launched NIO Pal: a smart scooter concept designed for the last mile of one's trip.

NIO Pal is an example of what last-mile mobility could look like in the next 3-5 years. The designer, Mr. Hubert, believes that good design is about more than simply creating a lifeless product, but rather understanding what people like and satisfying those demands. His design philosophy fully aligns with what NIO Pal is and does. The AI-enabled product is a more of a friend listening to your ideas, understanding your needs and helping you plan out the best route for that last mile.

Benjamin Hubert is one of the top emerging designers worldwide, with multiple awards from Red Dot, IF Design, and other organizations. He is also the founder of creative agency LAYER. LAYER is focused on experience-driven design and partners with forward-thinking brands - including Nike, Google, Apple, and Braun - to create products that will help define the way we live, work and communicate in the future, from AI to smart wearables and furniture systems, to the next generation of mobile communication tools.

In addition to NIO Pal, NIO Life also announced its children's balance bike under the 'Pal Partner' children's balance bike - a cycling product that grows with your children, expected to be launched in China in the second half of 2019.

About Benjamin Hubert

Benjamin began his career at DCA Design, the largest design consultancy in the UK, before moving to London in 2007 to work for internationally renowned design consultancy Seymour Powell as Senior Industrial Designer on a variety of projects, including Eurostar interiors.

In October 2010, at the age of 26, Benjamin founded Benjamin Hubert Ltd. Benjamin created the Cradle chair for Italian furniture brand Moroso, the Apple Watch band, LABB, and the world's first 3D printed wheelchair, GO. His works have been presented at renowned events around the world, including London Design Festival, Milan Salone del Mobile, ICFF, and Tokyo Design Week.

In September 2015, Benjamin founded LAYER, a top design firm in the UK. The company partners with forward-thinking brands including Apple, Google, Braun and Nike.

In 2018, the office furniture collection Axyl, designed by Benjamin Hubert for Allermuir, won multiple furniture awards including Red Dot Best of the Best Award, AZ Award, and the CORE77 Award.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 05:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aNISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn's wife appears in Tokyo court over misuse of Nissan funds
AQ
01:43aHELLA GMBH : confirms its company outlook for the current fiscal year after sales and earnings growth in the third quarter more
PU
01:40aConference call / Audio webcast on half-year report 2018/19
TE
01:38aKHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : Sayed Isa Al Wedaei Bags First 2019 Al Waffer Prize
PU
01:35aSTS GROUP AG'S THIRD PRODUCTION FACILITY IN SHIYAN : China becoming central pillar of the growth strategy
EQ
01:35aEVOTEC : And indivumed announce strategic drug discovery collaboration on precision medicine for colorectal cancer
EQ
01:33aSTOREBRAND ASA : Ex dividend NOK 3.0 today
AQ
01:33aTECHNOLOGY : the M&A Influencer
PU
01:32aTesla Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Webcast
GL
01:31aENDOMINES PUBL : ' Annual General Meeting postponed - new date is 3 June 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2IDEX ASA : IDEX ASA : IDEX Biometrics Annual Report 2018
3U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
5SODEXO : Solid Sodexo First Half Fiscal 2019 Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About