NIO : Life Presents at Salone del Mobile with Wallpaper* and Renowned Designer Benjamin Hubert

April 9, 2019 - Milan, Italy - At this year's at Salon del Mobile, NIO Inc.'s ('NIO' or the 'Company') (NYSE: NIO) lifestyle brand, NIO Life, together with Wallpaper* and the renowned designer Benjamin Hubert, have launched NIO Pal: a smart scooter concept designed for the last mile of one's trip.

NIO Pal is an example of what last-mile mobility could look like in the next 3-5 years. The designer, Mr. Hubert, believes that good design is about more than simply creating a lifeless product, but rather understanding what people like and satisfying those demands. His design philosophy fully aligns with what NIO Pal is and does. The AI-enabled product is a more of a friend listening to your ideas, understanding your needs and helping you plan out the best route for that last mile.

Benjamin Hubert is one of the top emerging designers worldwide, with multiple awards from Red Dot, IF Design, and other organizations. He is also the founder of creative agency LAYER. LAYER is focused on experience-driven design and partners with forward-thinking brands - including Nike, Google, Apple, and Braun - to create products that will help define the way we live, work and communicate in the future, from AI to smart wearables and furniture systems, to the next generation of mobile communication tools.

In addition to NIO Pal, NIO Life also announced its children's balance bike under the 'Pal Partner' children's balance bike - a cycling product that grows with your children, expected to be launched in China in the second half of 2019.

About Benjamin Hubert

Benjamin began his career at DCA Design, the largest design consultancy in the UK, before moving to London in 2007 to work for internationally renowned design consultancy Seymour Powell as Senior Industrial Designer on a variety of projects, including Eurostar interiors.

In October 2010, at the age of 26, Benjamin founded Benjamin Hubert Ltd. Benjamin created the Cradle chair for Italian furniture brand Moroso, the Apple Watch band, LABB, and the world's first 3D printed wheelchair, GO. His works have been presented at renowned events around the world, including London Design Festival, Milan Salone del Mobile, ICFF, and Tokyo Design Week.

In 2018, the office furniture collection Axyl, designed by Benjamin Hubert for Allermuir, won multiple furniture awards including Red Dot Best of the Best Award, AZ Award, and the CORE77 Award.