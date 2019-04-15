NIO Power Swap Receives Distinction for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

Battery swap station NIO Power Swap awarded Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

Second Red Dot accolade in a row for NIO's charging infrastructure confirms NIO's 'Driven by Design' philosophy

Another significant achievement for NIO after unveiling the EP9, EVE, ES8 and ES6 models

NIO is focused on developing cutting-edge technology and mobility concepts as well as making its brand and design integral parts of an overall 'joyful lifestyle.' Recognition from a well-respected design award such as Red Dot is further confirmation of NIO's 'driven by design' vision.

The NIO Power Swap solution is enabled by over 500 patented technologies. NIO has developed the world's smallest but scalable battery exchange station, which requires only three parking spaces. NIO's fully automatic battery swap enables efficient power charging in minutes. Additionaly, the safety system performs automatic battery and electrical system checks during battery replacement to ensure that the car and its batteries are always in top condition.

NIO's Vice President of Design, Kris Tomasson said, 'We are very proud to receive a Red Dot Award for the second year in a row. It confirms that not only are our products innovative and technologically leading, but that we are on the right track fulfilling our goal of being 'driven by design.''

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year's best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they try out the products and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto 'In search of good design and innovation', their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org.

About NIO:

NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and providing the best user experience. NIO was founded in November 2014 as a global electric vehicle company. The company has over 9,000 employees working across world-class research and development, design and manufacturing centers in Shanghai, Beijing, San Jose, Munich, London and seven other locations. In 2015, NIO was the title sponsor for the Drivers' Championship winning team during the inaugural ABB FIA Formula E season. In 2016, NIO unveiled one of the fastest electric cars in the world, the EP9. The EP9 set the lap record for an electric vehicle at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and three other world-renowned tracks. In 2017, NIO unveiled its vision car EVE and announced that the NIO EP9 set a new world speed record for an autonomous vehicle at the Circuit of the Americas. NIO officially began deliveries of the ES8, the high-performance electric flagship SUV, to the general public on June 28, 2018. NIO was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on September 12, 2018. NIO officially launched the high-performance long-range electric SUV, NIO ES6, at NIO Day on December 15, 2018.