NIO : Updates Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistant System NIO Pilot

06/10/2019 | 08:03am EDT

June 10, 2019 - Beijing, China - Today, NIO announced an update to NIO Pilot, the advanced driving assistant system (ADAS), adding seven features. At the same time, the company announced the NIO OS smart operating system was upgraded to NIO OS 2.0, and unveiled a new user experience (UX) vehicle interaction and user interface (UI) design.

The NIO Pilot update adds 7 features including Highway Pilot, Traffic Jam Pilot, Auto Lane Changing (ALC) and more. The update marks the transformation of NIO Pilot into a comprehensive, level 2 autonomous driving system, offering advanced driving assistance. As a key strategic focus, NIO will continue to develop core technologies, with autonomous driving algorithms, foundational software, ADAS and other technologies being developed jointly by NIO teams in the United States and China.

''As a smart electric vehicle brand, the research and development of autonomous driving technologies is absolutely vital to NIO. It is only through progressive research and development and mastering core technologies, that we can more quickly respond to user feedback and quicken the pace of product iteration. In this way, we can offer users an experience that exceeds their expectations,' NIO's Vice President of Autonomous Driving, Jamie Carlson stated.

The NIO OS 2.0 smart operating system is a comprehensive optimization based upon user feedback. Better UI design, UX interaction, and richer content all provide users a more pleasant digital experience. More screen gesture operations have been added so that most operation can be completed through gestures alone. The NIO smart operating system now integrates rich third-party content such as Baidu Maps, QQ Music in addition to NIO Radio, NIO's online audio community.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 12:02:02 UTC
