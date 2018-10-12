NIO X Chalayan: NIO and Esteemed Designer Release Limited Edition Collection

Shanghai, China - October 12, 2018 -During the height of Shanghai Fashion Week, NIO's lifestyle brand, NIO Life, partnered with fashion icon Hussein Chalayan to officially launch the limited edition 'NIO X Chalayan' collection. NIO also announced the beginning of sales of custom-tailored Chalayan clothing for NIO users.

Both Chalayan and NIO push boundaries and test limits in their respective industries, seeking out innovations that sail beyond our imaginations in their perfection. The NIO X Chalayan exhibition at the Shanghai Fashion Show presented fashion inspired by the pursuit of breaking limits and boundaries.

Victoria's Secret model Bruna Lírio stole the show in 'shell,' a 3D-printed concept piece. The sides of the piece sport an outer shell made of a sturdy material, both balancing and amplifying the drape of the inner skirt. The piece explores the contrasts of hard and soft textures, form and structure, strength of character and flexibility of consciousness, as well as the balance between technology and humanism.

Models selected from among NIO users, along with international super models, exhibited the fashion on display in two parts: the Speed Collection and the Movement Collection. The Speed Collection is based on abstract conceptions of dynamic forms, the course of movement expressed through the clothing. Inspiration for the Movement Collection, meanwhile, comes from belief in overcoming oneself. Simple trim on the sides of the shoulders of the T-shirts, polos and sweaters represents pure lateral flow, while the drape of the coats and jackets communicates a more multidimensional movement.

The 18 pieces of clothing constituting 'NIO X Chalayan' collection are for sale on the NIO App and in the NIO life concept store.

About Hussein Chalayan:

Known as the 'Picasso of the fashion world,' Hussein Chalayan's designs break boundaries, drawing influence from a variety of fields. His work combines fashion with technology, science, architecture, film and other elements, freeing it from the limits of fabrics, woven materials and tailoring.

Chalayan is the only designer to have won title of British Designer of the Year in The Fashion Awards two years in a row. This annual British awards ceremony has been dubbed 'the Oscars of the fashion world,' with other designers nominated during the years Chalayan won including the highly acclaimed Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Paul Smith. In 2006, Chalayan was made a 'Member of the Order of the British Empire,' the highest honor in the UK. Only a handful of top designers, including former Creative Director for Celine, Phoebe Philo, and footwear designer Manalo Blahnik, have ever been awarded this honor.

Chalayan's work has also come to be highly regarded by many of Hollywood's biggest stars. Victoria Beckham wore a Chalayan gown on the cover of the US publication of Elle，Lady Gaga showed up to the 2011 Grammy Awards in a translucent egg by Mr. Chalayan, and Kim Kardashian attended NBCUniversal Upfront in Spring/Summer outfit by the renowned designer. Rhianna and Katy Perry are also among the diverse group of stars who have worn Chalayan's designs.

About NIO Life:

NIO Life is an original design and lifestyle brand established by NIO in April 2018, as an integral part of NIO's efforts to shape a joyful lifestyle. It offers high-quality, custom designed products.

About NIO:

NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and providing the best user experience. NIO was founded in November 2014 as a global electric vehicle company, with world-class research and development, design and manufacturing centers in Shanghai, Beijing, San Jose, Munich, London and nine other locations. The NIO Formula E Team secured the inaugural Drivers' Championship title in 2015. In 2016, NIO unveiled one of the fastest electric cars in the world, the EP9. The EP9 set the lap record for an electric vehicle at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and three other world-renowned tracks. In 2017, NIO unveiled its vision car EVE and announced that the NIO EP9 set a new world speed record for an autonomous vehicle at the Circuit of the Americas. NIO officially began deliveries of the ES8, a seven-seater high performance electric SUV, to the general public on June 28, 2018. NIO was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on September 12, 2018.

