Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NIO : and Razer Jointly Launch the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:20am EDT

Shanghai, China - August 2, 2019 - Today, global electric vehicle company, NIO, and the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer, officially announced the beginning of cross-platform partnership. As the first project in this partnership, the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle will make its debut at 2019 ChinaJoy at the Razer booth. Sales will begin today for the exclusive 88 custom units of this vehicle that fuses the outstanding performance of the NIO ES6 and the emblatic Razer color palette. During the exhibition, the NIO ES6 will also be the official car of the Razer eSports team.

The NIO ES6 inherits the design language of the NIO family of vehicles, with a stylish, sporty exterior and luxurious, high-tech interior. The NIO ES6 Night Explorer Edition Vehicle is built on the NIO ES6 Performance Edition, equipping NIO Pilot, NOMI Mate, enhanced displays and other high-tech appointments. These familiar NIO markers are complemented by an exclusize Razer design package that includes the classic Razer logo and trim, carbon fiber decals, green calipers, a custom rear emblem and design package. The starting price of the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle is 467,800 yuan.

The two companies will explore integrating Razer Chroma and Hue Lights and THX Spatial Audio with existing automotive technologies, bringing better quality and driving experiences to the discerning customer base of gamers through immersive ambient lighting effects and innovatively enhanced in-vehicle audio. NIO and Razer are devoted to creating a car dedicated to the influx of eSports players and enthusiasts.

In addition to the launch of the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle, the partnership between NIO and Razer brought eSports players even more surprises. From August 3 to August 31, players will be given the chance to win NIO ES6 test drive experience coupons, decals and other great prizes when they log into the Razer e-commerce platform. During this period, NIO users will also have the chance to win Razer eSports equipment when they invite friends to test drive a vehicle. NIO and Razer will also host a NIO X Razer eSports Night at the NIO House in Shanghai's the Mixc on August 5. PandaCute, the all female eSports team from Hong Kong, will be present to help distribute prizes during the event.

The NIO ES6 Performance Edition has a maximum output of 544 hp, acceleration of 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and braking distance of 33.9 meters from 100-0km/h.

Disclaimer

Nio Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aNATIONAL BANK : sells $32.8M amid Georgian lari devaluation
AQ
04:01aINTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC : Grant of Share Awards
AQ
04:01aEVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : Shareholdings in connection to warrant programme
AQ
04:01aUPM KYMMENE : BlackRock's shareholding in UPM has gone below the threshold of 5 per cent
AQ
04:01aGlobal Oilfield Rotary Table Market 2019-2023| 6% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
04:00aMEDIOS : achieves sales growth of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year
PU
04:00aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:55aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nosturm Oil and Gas plc
PU
03:55aAFORTI : The estimated operational and sales data of subsidiaries Aforti Finance S.A., Aforti Finance Romania IFN S.A., Aforti Exchange S.A., Aforti Exchange Romania S.A., Aforti Collections S.A. and Aforti Factor S.A. – July 2019 CR 56/2019
PU
03:55aPROACTIS : Form 8 (OPD) PROACTIS Holdings PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS unveils £1.7 billion investor windfall but warns o..
4TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Backs Guidance; 1st Half Revenues Slipped
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group