NIOC National Iranian Oil : Five new measures Announced to facilitate the supply of crude oil and gas condensate in IRENEX

Amir Hossein Tebyanian, in an interview with the NIOC correspondent, announced that he had obtained permits to create new facilities for the supply of crude oil and gas condensate in the Energy Exchange, saying: After reviewing and receiving feedback from customers in the past two months, five new facilities for supply in Stock Energy have been considered.

Referring to the announcement that prepaid deposit was possible in the form of a Rial, he added: 'On this basis, it is possible to deposit a 6% advance payment in foreign currency.'

Tebyanian said: To clear the remaining balance of the goods, buyers can use currency mechanisms approved by NIOC; in this case, settling out of the stock exchange.

He added that the time period for delivery of goods has increased, adding that buyers can take delivery of up to 4 months after the transaction.

Pointing out the cargo delivery in Kharg, Tebyanian added: 'Delivery of cargo in other areas is subject to the approval of NIOC.

According to the representative of NIOC in the Energy Exchange, on request of buyers, it is possible to deliver land shipment from the oil reservoirs of the Tabriz refinery.

NIOC will offer the 7th round (the last round in the current Iranian calendar year) of crude oil supply on Monday (March 18th) at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

