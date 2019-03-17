Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NIOC National Iranian Oil : Five new measures Announced to facilitate the supply of crude oil and gas condensate in IRENEX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 07:59am EDT

Amir Hossein Tebyanian, in an interview with the NIOC correspondent, announced that he had obtained permits to create new facilities for the supply of crude oil and gas condensate in the Energy Exchange, saying: After reviewing and receiving feedback from customers in the past two months, five new facilities for supply in Stock Energy have been considered.

Referring to the announcement that prepaid deposit was possible in the form of a Rial, he added: 'On this basis, it is possible to deposit a 6% advance payment in foreign currency.'

Tebyanian said: To clear the remaining balance of the goods, buyers can use currency mechanisms approved by NIOC; in this case, settling out of the stock exchange.

He added that the time period for delivery of goods has increased, adding that buyers can take delivery of up to 4 months after the transaction.

Pointing out the cargo delivery in Kharg, Tebyanian added: 'Delivery of cargo in other areas is subject to the approval of NIOC.

According to the representative of NIOC in the Energy Exchange, on request of buyers, it is possible to deliver land shipment from the oil reservoirs of the Tabriz refinery.

NIOC will offer the 7th round (the last round in the current Iranian calendar year) of crude oil supply on Monday (March 18th) at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

18856/8

Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 11:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:42aDeutsche Bank and Commerzbank go public on merger talks
RE
08:39aNOGA NATIONAL OIL & GAS AUTHORITY : The 21st Middle East Oil and Gas Show and Conference (MEOS)
PU
08:37aMany S&P 500 CEOs Got a Raise in 2018 That Lifted Their Pay to $1 Million a Month
DJ
07:59aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Five new measures Announced to facilitate the supply of crude oil and gas condensate in IRENEX
PU
07:24aFed looks to avoid crossed signals at policy meeting
RE
07:15aFederal Reserve Rate Projections Could Show Greater Confidence in Extended Pause
DJ
07:15aMany S&P 500 CEOs Got a Raise in 2018 That Lifted Their Pay to $1 Million a Month
DJ
07:07aMalaysia threatens WTO challenge to EU's move to drop palm biofuel
RE
06:12aBank of Spain sees no risk of recession in Europe, Spain
RE
05:39aUNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO : post has photos
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : second headquarters clears blocks in Virginia funding vote
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : is reviewing strategic options and confirms discussions with Commerzbank
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E CLOSE TO RESHAPING LEADERSHIP WITH INVESTOR BACKING: WSJ
5OPEC's Barkindo says compliance with supply cut deal improving

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.