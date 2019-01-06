NIOC National Iranian Oil : Iran comes across new oil customers despite US sanctions

Amir Hossein Zamaninia said all countries which were granted a waiver from the US to purchase Iranian oil imports are complying with the US sanctions.

'China, India, Japan, South Korea and other countries that were granted waivers from America to import Iranian oil are not willing to buy even one barrel more from Iran,' he said.

The US also granted the exemptions to Italy, Greece, Taiwan and Turkey.

Zamaninia then elaborated on the oil industry situation after the US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal last year and said Iran's Oil Ministry has mobilized all its forces to cope with the sanctions.

'Selling oil is at top of our priority list and we are seeking to hold our oil market set up with hard efforts after the nuclear deal,' he added.

