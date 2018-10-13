Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NIOC National Iranian Oil : Japan demands US to guarantee sanctions don't hurt Iran trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 09:33am CEST

The two men met in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a gathering of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, which Mnuchin used to promote US sanctions snapping back against Iran's oil sector in about three weeks.

The Japanese minister told a press conference he had relayed to Mnuchin his 'hope that Japan's concerns are addressed.'

Japanese officials have said Iran's oil is 'extremely important' to their country's energy security. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Hiroshige Seko said last month Japan 'intends to have talks with the US tenaciously in order to continue Iranian crude oil imports.'

US President Donald Trump has pledged to bring Iran's oil imports down to zero. On Thursday, he said the US 'will take care' of countries which defy the directive.

'We will take care of them,' Trump told reporters when asked about the decision of some countries like India and China to continue to purchase oil from Iran.

Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that two state refiners have placed orders for importing crude oil from Iran in November.

Data released by traders and shipping intelligence firm Kpler showed recently that Indian buyers had lifted purchases of Iranian crude to 502,000 barrels per day (bpd) last month, up 111,000 bpd over August.

On the other hand, India's purchases of US crude oil fell by 75 percent over the past four months, the data indicated.

India's purchases of United States oil have fallen by 75 percent over the past four months as the subcontinent stocks up on Iranian crude, Reuters has reported.

The firm said China had also increased shipments from the Middle Eastern country by 29,000 bpd to 620,000 bpd, while cutting its US purchases amid an ongoing trade spat with the United States.

The US and India were to resume high-stakes negotiations Friday over the US request for India to slash its Iranian oil imports, reports said.

Brian Hook, head of the US State Department's Iran action group, and Francis Fannon, assistant secretary for energy resources, were to travel to India and later hold talks on Iran in Europe with EU counterparts and the International Energy Agency.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said since July that the government would consider requests for sanctions relief from a 'handful of countries'.

On Tuesday, the US administration marked its first retreat on the planned sanctions, allowing a gas field partly owned by the Islamic Republic in the North Sea to keep operating.

The Rhum field northeast of Aberdeen, which supplies around 5 percent of Britain's gas demand, has now received a new operation license from the US Treasury, UK-listed producer Serica Energy said.

Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 07:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese envoy to EU calls for safeguarding free trade
PU
10:46aBOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy
RE
10:45aBOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy
RE
10:34aChina September exports surge, creating record surplus with U.S. despite tariffs
RE
10:30aChina's Shenzhen city government to provide support to listed firms - newspaper
RE
09:53aECB's Draghi warns central banks' independence under threat
RE
09:33aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Japan demands US to guarantee sanctions don't hurt Iran trade
PU
09:18aMINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMY OF REPU : Minister Lintilä leads a Team Finland visit to Vietnam
PU
09:17aItaly must 'calm down' and stop questioning the euro - Draghi
RE
09:06aBundesbank chief sees reducing chance that U.S.-China will escalate trade conflict
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update
4STATE-OWNED AIRCRAFT MAKER MARGINALISED: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees
5SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING L : SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering wins $5.5 million S..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.