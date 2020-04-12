Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NIOC National Iranian Oil : OPEC+ Confirms Historic Cut Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 04:03pm EDT
22:44 1399/1/25
OPEC+ Confirms Historic Cut Deal

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The deal covers the group's production level by the next 2 years and will be implemented in 3 stages.

23 countries as members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their non-OPEC allies finally struck an agreement after hours and days of intensive negotiations.

The group have agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day for May and June.

The oil and energy ministers of OPEC+ countries, in their tenth extraordinary meeting via webinar, finally endorsed Mexico's offer to cut its output by 100,000 b/d in May and June, 2020.




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2020 20:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11pSaudi energy minister says OPEC+ effective oil cuts are 12.5 million bpd
RE
04:08pOil agreement could support stocks, providing a floor
RE
04:03pNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : OPEC+ Confirms Historic Cut Deal
PU
04:02pTrump says 'great' OPEC+ deal will save U.S. jobs
RE
04:02pOPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
04:02pMEXICO TO CUT OIL OUTPUT BY 100,000 BPD FROM MAY : officials
RE
04:00pKUWAIT SAYS ITS EFFECTIVE OIL CUT IS ABOVE 1 MILLION BPD : oil minister
RE
03:52pRussia, ahead of OPEC+ meeting, calls Saudi's move to boost output irrational - TASS
RE
03:52pRussia's Novak says U.S. ready to cut oil output by 2-3 million barrels per day - Ifax
RE
03:52pOPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
2APPLE INC. : THE CHOICE FACING INVESTORS: buy the bounce, or bet on a bottom
3ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Bank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : French industry can return to work safely, metals lobby says ahead of Macron speech
5Smithfield shutting U.S. pork plant indefinitely, warns of meat shortages during pandemic
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group