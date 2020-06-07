NIOC National Iranian Oil : OPEC Partners Agree to Extend 9.6 mb/d Output Cut

The extension did not include Mexico with a previously pledged 100,000 b/d cuts.

The agreement came in a videoconference meeting held immediately after OPEC ministers agreed on the production cut.

Iraq, Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan agreed to compensate for their non-compliance in July, August and September.

13-member OPEC and their 10 allies - collectively OPEC+ - in their Declaration of Cooperation in April agreed on a three-phase production cut, starting from 9.7 mb/d for two months to continue at 7.7 mb/d for six months and then at 5.8 mb/d for another 16 months.

If agreed, the 9.6 mb/d cut will continue for up to the end of July.

Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from any cuts.