NIOC National Iranian Oil : OPEC Partners Agree to Extend 9.6 mb/d Output Cut

OPEC Partners Agree to Extend 9.6 mb/d Output Cut

06/07/2020 | 03:01am EDT

The extension did not include Mexico with a previously pledged 100,000 b/d cuts.

The agreement came in a videoconference meeting held immediately after OPEC ministers agreed on the production cut.

Iraq, Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan agreed to compensate for their non-compliance in July, August and September.

13-member OPEC and their 10 allies - collectively OPEC+ - in their Declaration of Cooperation in April agreed on a three-phase production cut, starting from 9.7 mb/d for two months to continue at 7.7 mb/d for six months and then at 5.8 mb/d for another 16 months.

If agreed, the 9.6 mb/d cut will continue for up to the end of July.

Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from any cuts.

Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 06 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 07:00:02 UTC
