NIOC National Iranian Oil : Petroleum Minister Outlines MOP Measures to Combat COVID-19

Addressing a meeting with visiting First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Tuesday, Zangeneh said his ministry had exerted every effort to prevent stoppages in oil production while ensuring health of the industry's staff.

He underlined equipping Ahvaz's 100-bed convalescent care facility, delivering 20 ventilators, producing disinfectants, hand and water disinfectants, and sending free polymeric materials as some of the social responsibility activities of the oil industry to fight the virus.

The Minister of Petroleum stated that all the activities of the oil industry, including overhaul of South Pars phases and activities in phases 13, 14, 21 and 24, had been resumed in accordance with health protocols.

Zangeneh further stated that the sharp decline in global crude oil demand and the price slump, declining refinery profitability following slashed demand for crude oil and petroleum products, falling prices of petrochemical products on the domestic and global markets were some of the outcomes of the spread of the virus in the country, adding Iran's gasoline stockpiles were at the highest levels in the country's history.

He added that the temporary suspension of some upstream and downstream projects of the oil industry, especially in Pars Operational District, a 40% year-over-year reduction in feedstock intake by downstream petrochemical industries, further closure of bitumen production sectors and reduced sales of petroleum products were also caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.