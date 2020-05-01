NIOC National Iranian Oil : South Pars Phase 14 Refinery Online by June 2021

Mohammad Mehdi Tavassolipour said the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) section of Phase 14 refinery of South Pars had currently progressed more than 83%.

He said the problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak and limited financial resources were the main issues slowing down completion of the South Pars Phase 14 refinery. 'Provided that the problems hindering the project are eliminated, the first train of the refinery will come on stream by late March 2021.'

Phase 14 refinery will be the last onshore processing facility belonging to the massive joint gas field. Iran shares South Pars with Qatar in Persian Gulf waters.

The official further said that the offshore section of the phase was fully operational with 56 mcm/d of production capacity. The last platform of the project came online on March 19 with 14.2 mcm/d of gas production capacity.

The offshore section of the phase entails 4 platforms including two satellite and two main platforms each with 14.2 mcm/d of gas production capacity.

Phase 14 development is aimed at producing 56.6 million cubic meters per day of rich gas, 75,000 barrels/day of gas condensate and 400 tons/day of sulfur, and 1 million tons/year of liquefied petroleum gas and one million tons/year of ethane to be fed to petrochemical plants.