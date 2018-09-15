NIOC National Iranian Oil : US zero exports target impossible in tight market

Iran's OPEC governor, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, told Reuters on Friday that a 'supply shortage' showed that Washington would not be able to meet its zero exports target .

'There is no spare capacity anywhere,' he added.

The US administration of President Donald Trump is seeking to cut Iran's oil exports completely by November 4 as it re-imposes sanctions on Tehran . It is also encouraging other oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to pump more to meet the shortfall . An expected loss of Iranian oil, declining supply from another OPEC member, Venezuela, and other outages are boosting crude prices, which this week hit $80 a barrel, the highest since May . Under the US pressure to lower oil prices, the OPEC and its allies agreed in June to boost production, having participated in a supply-cutting deal in place since 2017 . Despite an increase in OPEC production since then, Saudi Arabia has added less crude than it initially announced . The Iranian OPEC governor has voiced skepticism that other producers can add much more oil . Back in August, Kazempour Ardebili said the US president has apparently been duped by Saudi Arabia into believing that the kingdom can replace Iranian barrels cut from the market . Iran says US President Donald Trump has apparently been duped by Saudi Arabia into believing that the kingdom can replace Iranian barrels cut from the market .

'It seems President Trump has been taken hostage by Saudi Arabia and a few producers when they claimed they can replace 2.5 million barrels per day of Iranian exports, encouraging him to take action against Iran,' he added.