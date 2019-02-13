NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. : Established Overseas Subsidiaries in Asian Countries and Regions from January 2019

“Making Japan into cashless society” is the motto for NIPPON Platform
Co., Ltd. which provides various cashless solutions (Tokyo, Japan, CEO:
Jun Takagi). NIPPON Platform's company philosophy is "Making Japan a
cashless society will lower Japan's national operating costs and promote
the Japanese economy” since the established date in October 2016.
NIPPON Platform begins a new chapter for welcoming our third anniversary
of foundation, and we facilitate overseas business collaborated with
domestic business.
NIPPON Platform has acquired exclusive sales right with Singaporean
company “NETS” for Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam,
Malaysia, and India in December 2018.
NIPPON Platform accelerated alliances with payment brands not only in
Southeast Asia, but in the whole world from January 2019. We have set up
corporations in Asian countries and regions for starting activities
locally to develop overseas business smoothly, flexibly and speedily.
|
|
Local subsidiaries
|
|
|
County
Region
|
|
Corporate name
|
|
Address
|
1
|
|
Taiwan
|
|
NIPPON Pay (Taiwan)
|
|
No. 209, Section 1, Shimin Boulevard, Datong District, 10F
|
2
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
NIPPON PAY HONG KONG LIMITED
|
|
Rm 1408, King’s Commercial Building, 2-4 Chatham Court, Tsim Sha
Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
|
3
|
|
Thailand
|
|
NIPPON Platform (Thailand) company limited
|
|
73 Sukhumvit Soi 3, Corner of Soi Nana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
|
4
|
|
Singapore
|
|
OVERSEAS CONNECT PTE. LTD.
|
|
60 Robinson Road #11-01, Bank of East Asia Building, Singapore
068892
|
5
|
|
Malaysia
|
|
NIPPON Platform Malaysia SDN. BHD.
|
|
SUITE 8-1-18, 1st floor, Menara Mutiara Bangsar, Jalan Liku off
Jalan Riong, Bangsar, 59100, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
6
|
|
India
|
|
NEXT PAYMENT PLATFORM INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|
|
Shop No. PVT-1. KH. No.843, Lower Ground, Maurya Enclave, Lal Dora
St. No.3, Block-C, Sant Nagar, North Delhi, Delhi, India 110084
|
7
|
|
Vietnam
|
|
NIPPON Platform Vietnam
|
|
－
|
8
|
|
Cambodia
|
|
Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
|
|
－
|
9
|
|
Indonesia
|
|
Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
|
|
－
|
10
|
|
Myanmar
|
|
Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
|
|
－
|
11
|
|
Philippines
|
|
Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
|
|
－
|
12
|
|
Korea
|
|
Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
|
|
－
|
NIPPON Platform CEO Mr. Takagi presented that we have established local
subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and
India, and we are negotiating with other countries and regions. We are
preparing to set up local subsidiaries in Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia,
Myanmar, Philippines, and Korea. We got a guarantee with cross-border
development for Japan from the central bank of a certain country, so we
are excited to give you a big announcement this spring. Now, we have
been promoting overseas strategies focused on inbound that bringing
global payment brands to Japan.
In the future we will focus on outbound that brings Japanese payment
brands to overseas after 2020. NIPPON Platform sets up growth beyond the
border. Our spirit is “No venture, No gain” to become a world-class
unicorn company.
|
|
NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd.
|
Head office:
|
|
2-14-5-3F Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
|
HP:
|
|
https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/
|
Representative Directors:
|
|
Executive chairman and Overseas operation CEO Jun Takagi
|
|
|
Executive president and Domestic operation CEO Shinsuke Hishiki
|
Date founded:
|
|
October 2016
|
Capital:
|
|
502,487,400 JPY (Including capital reserves)
|
Business Activities:
|
|
Smart payment platform services, shop encourage service
|
Advisers:
|
|
HASIDA Koiti (PLR*1 technical adviser)
|
|
|
(Professor at the University of Tokyo)
|
|
|
*1: It is one of PDS (Personal Data Store). (PLR: Personal Life
Repository).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005898/en/