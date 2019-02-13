Log in
NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. : Established Overseas Subsidiaries in Asian Countries and Regions from January 2019

02/13/2019

Accelerating overseas business developments!

“Making Japan into cashless society” is the motto for NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. which provides various cashless solutions (Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Jun Takagi). NIPPON Platform's company philosophy is "Making Japan a cashless society will lower Japan's national operating costs and promote the Japanese economy” since the established date in October 2016.

NIPPON Platform begins a new chapter for welcoming our third anniversary of foundation, and we facilitate overseas business collaborated with domestic business.

NIPPON Platform has acquired exclusive sales right with Singaporean company “NETS” for Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India in December 2018.

NIPPON Platform accelerated alliances with payment brands not only in Southeast Asia, but in the whole world from January 2019. We have set up corporations in Asian countries and regions for starting activities locally to develop overseas business smoothly, flexibly and speedily.

 

Local subsidiaries

    County

Region

  Corporate name   Address
1 Taiwan NIPPON Pay (Taiwan)

No. 209, Section 1, Shimin Boulevard, Datong District, 10F

2 Hong Kong NIPPON PAY HONG KONG LIMITED

Rm 1408, King’s Commercial Building, 2-4 Chatham Court, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

3 Thailand NIPPON Platform (Thailand) company limited

73 Sukhumvit Soi 3, Corner of Soi Nana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

4 Singapore OVERSEAS CONNECT PTE. LTD.

60 Robinson Road #11-01, Bank of East Asia Building, Singapore 068892

5 Malaysia NIPPON Platform Malaysia SDN. BHD.

SUITE 8-1-18, 1st floor, Menara Mutiara Bangsar, Jalan Liku off Jalan Riong, Bangsar, 59100, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

6 India NEXT PAYMENT PLATFORM INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Shop No. PVT-1. KH. No.843, Lower Ground, Maurya Enclave, Lal Dora St. No.3, Block-C, Sant Nagar, North Delhi, Delhi, India 110084

7 Vietnam NIPPON Platform Vietnam
8 Cambodia Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
9 Indonesia Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
10 Myanmar Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
11

Philippines

Preparing to set up a local subsidiary
12   Korea   Preparing to set up a local subsidiary  
 

NIPPON Platform CEO Mr. Takagi presented that we have established local subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and India, and we are negotiating with other countries and regions. We are preparing to set up local subsidiaries in Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, and Korea. We got a guarantee with cross-border development for Japan from the central bank of a certain country, so we are excited to give you a big announcement this spring. Now, we have been promoting overseas strategies focused on inbound that bringing global payment brands to Japan.

In the future we will focus on outbound that brings Japanese payment brands to overseas after 2020. NIPPON Platform sets up growth beyond the border. Our spirit is “No venture, No gain” to become a world-class unicorn company.

 

NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd.

Head office:   2-14-5-3F Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
HP:

https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/

Representative Directors: Executive chairman and Overseas operation CEO Jun Takagi

 

Executive president and Domestic operation CEO Shinsuke Hishiki

Date founded:

October 2016

Capital: 502,487,400 JPY (Including capital reserves)
Business Activities: Smart payment platform services, shop encourage service
Advisers:

HASIDA Koiti (PLR*1 technical adviser)

(Professor at the University of Tokyo)

*1: It is one of PDS (Personal Data Store). (PLR: Personal Life Repository).


© Business Wire 2019
