NIPPON Platform Has Won the ‘Audience Award' at the Mastercard Start Path Japan Selection Day Held in Japan for the First Time

Jun Takagi, Chairman and CEO of Overseas Business, NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd, has won the ‘Audience Award’ at the Mastercard Start Path Japan Selection Day. Held for the first time in Japan, the competition was held with the aim to source later stage startups that have the appetite to scale. The final round of the competition took place on August 9th, 2019 at the Mastercard Japan office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005004/en/

The left end: Mr. Nandan Maru, President of Japan, Mastercard (Head office: Purchase, NY). The center: Ms. Li Li Lin, Start Path Director (Asia Pacific), Mastercard. The right end: Jun Takagi, Chairman and CEO of Overseas Business, NIPPON Platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

Five startups were shortlisted to pitch for 10 minutes to a judging panel of 60 Mastercard executives, banks and merchants. Two awards were presented the ‘Mastercard Award’, with the winner chosen by Mastercard, and the ‘Audience Award’, with the winner selected by the attendees.

Mr. Takagi, the winner of the ‘Audience Award’, said he felt honored to receive the award, that it adds more credibility to his business, and that he and his company will continue expanding their business with the goal of reaching 100,000 merchants by the end of this year. The company has had 80,000 merchants as of the end of August, and is planning to launch new models into the market this October.

The number of NIPPON Tablet terminals exceeded 80,000 units!

https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/pressrelease/80000/

Mastercard Start Path

Mastercard Start Path is an award-winning program that enables later-stage tech startups to rapidly scale through unparalleled access to Mastercard’s technology, solutions expertise and partners around the world. Since its launch in 2014, Mastercard has selected innovative startups who will develop commerce solutions for the future and expand their business.

Start Path Overview: www.startpath.com Mastercard StartPath (@MAstartpath) · Twitter

About NIPPON Platform

Under the slogans of ”Making Japan a cashless society” and “Overcoming population decline and vitalizing local economies in Japan based on activation of small and medium sized merchants,” NIPPON Platform provides a variety of services for merchants, such as tablet rental service which is free of rental charge, QR code payment aggregation services, miscellaneous analytics using Internet Protocol cameras, and services for crime prevention and disaster prevention, and inbound tourism businesses.

Payment brands which are available at NIPPON Tablet terminals (as of September 30th, 2019)

Amazon Pay, d payment (d Pay®), pring, atone, PAY ID, WeChat Pay, NETSPay, DBS PayLah!, OCBC Pay Anyone, UOB Mighty

Company Profile: NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd.

Head office: 2-14-5-3F Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan URL: https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/ Representative Directors: Jun Takagi, Chairman and CEO of Overseas Business Shinsuke Hishiki, President and CEO of Domestic Business Date of establishment: September 2016 Capital: 502,487,400 JPY (Including capital reserves) Business Activities: Digital payment services, Services for small and middle-sized merchants Adviser: HASIDA Koiti (Professor at the University of Tokyo) He is a PLR technical adviser. PLR (Personal Life Repository) is one of PDS (Personal Data Store).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005004/en/