NIRI Boston : Announces its Board of Directors for the 2019 - 2020 Programming Year

The Boston Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI Boston) hosted another strong year of programming, and today announced its Board of Directors for the 2019 – 2020 programming year.

“This fall marks NIRI Boston’s 49th year of cultivating a community of New England’s best and brightest IR practitioners through innovative and engaging programming, networking and a commitment to serving our community,” said incoming NIRI Boston President, Jackie Marcus. “Supported by a board comprised of highly-regarded IR practitioners, I am excited about our plans for the upcoming season and look forward to building on our history of bringing informative programming to our membership.”

The NIRI Boston Chapter Board Directors for 2019 - 2020 are as follows:

President: Jackie Marcus, Vice President at Alpha IR Group

Treasurer: Adam Bromley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Director of Investor Relations at Boston Private Financial Holdings

Secretary & Communications Committee Chair: Geoff Grande, Vice President, Investor Relations at Solid BioSciences

Director & Communications Committee Member: Candice Ellis, Associate Director, Investor Relations/Corporate Communications at BlueRock Therapeutics

Director & Communications Committee Member: Mark Kinarney, Director Investor Relations at Lantheus Medical Imaging

Director, Advocacy Ambassador & Membership Committee Chair: Jamie Bernard, IRC, Senior Associate at Sharon Merrill Associates

Director & Membership Committee Member: Andy Blanchard, Vice President of Corporate Relations at Teradyne, Inc.

Director & Membership Committee Member: Connie Chandler, Principal at IR Strategies

Director & Sponsorship Committee Chair: Steve Cantor, Principal, Cantor Communications

Past President & Sponsorship Committee Member: Rob Bradley, IRC, Vice President of Investor Relations at LogMeIn

Director & Sponsorship Committee Member: Robert Sanders, Director of Investor Relations at Mimecast

Past President & Programming Committee Chair: James Hillier, Vice President of Investor Relations at IPG Photonics Corporation

Director & Programming Committee Member: Carlo Tanzi, Principal & Co-Founder Kendall Investor Relations

Carlo Tanzi, Principal & Co-Founder Kendall Investor Relations Honorary Directors: Jane McCahon, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.; Karen Warren, Hasbro, Inc. (retired); Maureen Wolff, Sharon Merrill Associates

About NIRI Boston

Established in 1970, the Boston Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI Boston) is one of the largest and oldest chapters of NIRI, a professional association of investor relations practitioners, corporate officers and consultants responsible for strategic communication among corporate management, the investing public and the financial community. Members of NIRI Boston represent public and private companies throughout New England from all major industrial markets and stock exchanges.

