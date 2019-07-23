NIRI DFW : Members Earn Recognition

Liz Kline, NIRI DFW Director at Large, recognized as chapter Volunteer of the Year

Evan Black, NIRI DFW Vice President, Treasurer, named to NIRI’s 40 Under 40

Mac Schmitz, NIRI DFW Vice President of Membership, earns Investor Relations Charter

NIRI DFW earns 2019 Excellence in Advocacy award

The last three months have been productive and proud months for the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI DFW).

“The recognition earned by our members and our chapter demonstrate how hard-working and qualified our members are, and how fortunate I am to work alongside them,” said chapter President Glen Orr of Orr Strategic Communications. “Liz, Evan, and Mac are some of our brightest lights, but they're hardly the only ones we are lucky enough to have working on behalf of NIRI DFW and IR professionals in North Texas.”

Liz Kline, Chief Operating Officer, Eisenberg And Associates

NIRI DFW Director at Large, Liz Kline, was named NIRI Volunteer of the Year for her tireless efforts in moving NIRI DFW forward. Liz is a long-time member of NIRI DFW. During her tenure she has held almost every leadership role and has consistently and constantly made meaningful and long-lasting contributions. During her 2018 term Liz was instrumental in organizing the Southwest Regional Conference, recruited new board and committee members, and assisted in growing the Chapter’s membership ranks.

Evan Black, VP, Investor Relations, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Evan Black, the NIRI DFW Vice President, Treasurer, was tapped for NIRI’s “40 Under 40” list. This was the inaugural year of the recognition.

The 40 Under 40 Program recognizes young professionals who have made important contributions to their companies, communities, the IR profession and to NIRI. The 40 Under 40 group was honored at the NIRI National Conference in Phoenix in June.

Mac Schmitz, Capital Markets Coordinator, Matador Resources Company

NIRI DFW Vice President of Membership, Mac Schmitz, was one of just five people to earn the Investor Relations Charter (IRC®) credential awarded by the NIRI Certification Council. There are now ten IRC holders in North Texas and 178 IRC holders worldwide.

NIRI DFW

Members of the NIRI DFW chapter combined to earn NIRI DFW the Chair Award for Excellence in Advocacy Support. The award recognized those NIRI chapters whose members went above and beyond to support the group’s ongoing lobbying and advocacy work in Washington, DC. During the year, NIRI has made huge strides toward improving regulations around Proxy Advisory Oversight, Short Attack Disclosure, and improving Form 13D Filing Timelines for activist investors. This included writing comment letters to Congress and the SEC, making in-person visits to legislators in Washington, DC, and testifying before the SEC leadership.

It’s shaping up to be a great year for NIRI DFW. You can find out more – and keep abreast of upcoming events – at www.niridfw.org.

About NIRI DFW

NIRI DFW comprises Investor Relations (IR) professionals from most public companies in Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas. The chapter provides IR professionals in North Texas ongoing education on timely topics effecting the interaction of companies with their investors, regulators and other key audiences. The chapter hosts monthly meetings and special educational programs and events focused on providing insight and solutions to the myriad issues facing public companies. The chapter also identifies opportunities for peer-to-peer education by identifying and fostering the sharing of best practices between members and experts.

