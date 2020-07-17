Log in
NIRI Twin Cities : Chapter Elects 2020-2021 Board of Directors

07/17/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

The Twin Cities Chapter (www.niri-twincities.org) of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) today announced the election of its officers and directors for the 2020-2021 program year, which began July 1, 2020. A complete list of the new NIRI Twin Cities Chapter officers and board members is presented below:

  • Co-President – Bernadette McCormick, New Business Development Manager, Business Wire
  • Co-President – Tim Sedabres, IRC, Head of Investor Relations and Director of Corporate Strategy, TCF Financial Corp.
  • VP, Advocacy Ambassador – Kelly Reisdorf, Chief Investor Relations and Communications Officer, Vista Outdoor Inc.
  • VP, Marketing Chair – Lori Lauber, Senior Director, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
  • VP, Membership Chair – Darin Norman, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst, Xcel Energy Inc.
  • VP, Programs Co-Chair – Sam Gibbons, VP Investor Relations, Vireo Health International, Inc.
  • VP, Programs Co-Chair – Patrick Tracey, Director of Business Development, Morrow Sodali LLC
  • VP Programs, Special Events – Emily Ryan, VP Business Development, EQ Shareholder Services
  • VP, Sponsorship Co-Chair – Andy Hedberg, Director of Investor Relations, Ecolab Inc.
  • VP, Sponsorship Co-Chair – Brad Pogalz, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Donaldson Company, Inc.
  • VP, Treasurer – Brooks Rennie, Investor Relations Analyst, U.S. Bancorp
  • At-Large Director – Heather Davis, Member in Transition
  • At-Large Director – Peggy James, Investor Relations Specialist, Polaris Inc.
  • At-Large Director – Bill Seymour, VP Investor Relations, Entegris, Inc.

“NIRI Twin Cities’ goal is to advance the professional development of its members through the delivery of high quality programs covering the current trends and issues affecting the world of Investor Relations,” said NIRI Twin Cities Co-Presidents Tim Sedabres and Bernadette McCormick. “We continue to benefit from a strong membership base of Investor Relations professionals across the Twin Cities, and we are appreciative of the continued dedication of chapter volunteers and sponsors who give their time and talents to make this possible.”

Please visit our website for a list of our chapter sponsors.

About the NIRI Twin Cities Chapter

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. The NIRI Twin Cities Chapter has about 60 members. Please visit our website (www.niri-twincities.org) to learn more.

About the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI)

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 3,000 members representing over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization.


© Business Wire 2020
