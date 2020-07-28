NIRI Virtual Chapter Elects 2020-21 Board of Directors

The National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) Virtual Chapter today announced the members of its Board of Directors for the 2020-21 program year, effective June 16, 2020. Rebecca Updegraph has been re-elected president. A complete list of the new Virtual Chapter board members is listed below.

The world has faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, including a global pandemic, an economic downturn, widespread social unrest, and continued uncertainty. As we have all been forced to adapt our lives to these rapidly changing circumstances, investor relations professionals too have needed to adapt their strategies during some of the most tumultuous market conditions in recent times. IR professionals from a multitude of industries have been working tirelessly to confidently communicate corporate challenges and opportunities impacting the investment community.

Returning president Rebecca Updegraph stated, “The Virtual Chapter finished the year strong as a result of engaging and unique programming, which drew record participation of almost 800 attendees. This is a testament to the many dedicated volunteers on our various committees who worked tirelessly to plan and execute nine educational programs, five video Café Chats, a post-NIRI Leadership Week Advocacy Update and our first-ever virtual “Grand Lounge Lizard Happy Hour” during the 2019-20 year. We thank everyone who contributed to another successful year – our board members, our speakers, our sponsors and our members.”

Updegraph continued, “Our board colleague, Chris Kettmann of Lincoln Churchill Advisors, has been selected as the Virtual Chapter’s Volunteer of the Year. Chris has been a dedicated member of our board for well over a decade and served our community with distinction in a variety of roles, including most recently as Treasurer. Please join me in congratulating Chris for this well-deserved award.”

To even better support IR professionals in this complex environment, this year’s board innovated on a number of fronts – we moved our longstanding Café Chats from phone to Zoom video to supply a richer and more engaging experience for our members, we then pivoted to monthly Café Chat “happy hours” after most of our states imposed “stay at home” orders, and we were the first chapter to open up our monthly educational programming to all NIRI members at no cost.

“Joining the Virtual Chapter as board committee members this year are: Kris Doyle of Visteon; Seth Engstrom of Q4 Inc.; Nicole Maselli of Stockperks; Mike Miller of IHS Markit; Stephanie Wakefield of Brunswick Group; and Mike Wallace of ERM,” Updegraph continued.

“We look forward to another successful year of educational programming and networking opportunities that advance the investor relations profession and offer educational and networking opportunities for our members. We thank our board members who are not returning this year, including Heather Davis, Neal Goldner, Jalene Hoover, Karen Howard, Brian Matt, Ron Parham, and Dennis Walsh, for their years of service to the chapter. We wish Heather, Neal, Jalene, Karen, Brian, Ron, and Dennis all the best in the future.

“We are also grateful for the support of our many sponsors that contribute to our success and look forward to another year of strong partnerships,” added Updegraph. The NIRI Virtual Chapter Gold Level sponsors are Broadridge® and PGi GlobalMeet; Silver Level sponsors are IHS Markit, Q4 Inc., and ModernIR; and our Bronze Level sponsor is Business Wire®. The NIRI Virtual Chapter relies on the support of financial and in-kind sponsors to connect its members through virtual webinars, website and local gatherings. The chapter’s sponsors also provide thought leadership that fosters the exchange of ideas through programming and member interaction.

About the NIRI Virtual Chapter

Founded in 2002, the NIRI Virtual Chapter is an innovative, award-winning chapter that strives to advance the practice of investor relations for geographically remote practitioners by providing a virtual community in which they can easily connect and interact with peers and exchange ideas. The Virtual Chapter is the second largest chapter in the NIRI organization, serving close to 240 U.S. and international members. The chapter serves U.S. and international members across a diverse range of industries and market caps, representing roughly 160 publicly traded entities, as well as IR counselors and service providers. Follow the NIRI Virtual Chapter on LinkedIn or visit our website www.nirivirtual.org to learn more.

2020-21 Board of Directors and Committee Members

Committee Office Name Company Title Executive President Rebecca Updegraph Rivel Research Senior Executive Interviewer President Elect John Nunziati Q4, Inc. Investor Relations Partner Treasurer Jeff Goeser TD Ameritrade Head of Investor Relations Secretary Beth Carty Washington REIT Executive Assistant to CEO & IR Marketing / Communications VP, Co-Chair Dusty Buell Cirrus Logic Investor Relations VP, Co-Chair Matt Abenante Strategic Investor Relations LLC President Director Jennifer Church Synchrony Director, Investor Relations Committee Seth Engstrom Q4 Inc. Managing Director, Sales Committee Stephanie Wakefield, IRC Brunswick Group Senior Advisor Membership VP, Co-Chair Theo O'Neill Litchfield Hills Research CEO VP, Co-Chair Laura Guerrant-Oiye Guerrant Associates Principal Committee Nicole Maselli Stockperks Head of Sales Director Deborah Pawlowski Kei Advisors President & CEO Professional Development VP, Chair - PD John Nunziati Q4, Inc. Investor Relations Partner VP, Chair - Café Chats Jeff Goeser TD Ameritrade Head of Investor Relations Committee Kris Doyle Visteon Corporation Director, IR & FP&A Director Brittany Kelley Elsasser Meta Financial Group, Inc. Director of Investor Relations Director Sandy Harrison Semtech Corporation Director, Investor Relations Director Melanie Hennessey Novagold Resources, Inc. Vice President, Corp. Communications Director Davin Lincoln Huntington Ingalls Industries Director of Investor Relations Committee Mike Miller IHS Markit Director IR Advisory Director Matt Tractenberg Q4, Inc. Investor Relations Partner Committee Mike Wallace ERM North American Strategic Director, Capitals Coalition NIRI National Event (Fun) VP, Co-Chair Bernadette McCormick Business Wire Regional Manager VP, Co-Chair Julie Guymon Dillard's Inc. Director Investor Relations Sponsorship VP, Co-Chair Chris Kettmann Lincoln Churchill Advisors Founding Partner VP, Co-Chair Beth Carty Washington REIT Executive Assistant to CEO & IR

