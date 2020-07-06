Log in
NIS Novi Sad : General Shareholders Assembly adopted a decision on payout of dividends from profits of 2019

07/06/2020 | 03:34am EDT

At today's XII Ordinary session, General Shareholders Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad adopted a decision on distribution of profit for 2019, dividend payout and approval of the total amount of Company's undistributed profit. Pursuant to this decision, NIS will pay out to its shareholders dividends in the amount of 4.425.459.256 dinars, i.e. 27,14 dinars per share gross. It is the eighth consecutive year when NIS will disburse 25% of last year's profit of the Company. NIS's net profit in 2019 was equal to 17.700.065.000 dinars.

All shareholders of NIS entered in the Central Registry, Depository and Securities Clearing as of 20 June 2020, the Shareholder's Day of the XII Ordinary GSA session are entitled to dividends for 2019. The day and manner of dividend disbursement will be determined by the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.

In addition to this, Shareholders Assembly adopted Annual report of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad for 2019, Financial statements, Consolidated financial statements and reports on performed audits of Financial statements and Consolidated financial statements for 2019.

KPMG d.o.o. Beograd was selected as auditor of Financial statements and Consolidated financial statements for 2020.

Serguei Fominykh, proxy of the shareholder of PJSC Gazprom neft, was elected the Chairman of XII Ordinary session of General Shareholders Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.

Shareholders Assembly adopted the following members of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad:

- Vadim Yakovlev, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Deputy CEO for exploration and production of PJSC Gazprom neft,

- Kirill Tyurdenev, CEO of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad,

- Anatoliy Cherner, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Deputy CEO for logistics, refining and sales of PJSC Gazprom neft,

- Aleksey Yankevich, member of the Executive Board, Deputy CEO for economy and finance of PJSC Gazprom neft,

- Pavel Oderov, Deputy CEO for foreign economic activity of PJSC Gazprom neft,

- Aleksandr Krilov, Director of the Department for regional sales of PJSC Gazprom neft,

- Danica Draskovic,

- Dejan Radenkovic,

- Dragutin Matanovic.

Aleksandr Chepurin and Olga Visotskaya were elected independent members of the Board of Directors.

Zoran Grujicic was elected the Chairman of the Assembly Board for Business Supervision and Information to NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad Shareholders, other members of the Assembly Board are Dragan Bracika and Aleksey Urusov, Director of the Department for economy and corporate planning of PJSC Gazprom neft.

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:33:02 UTC
