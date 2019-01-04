Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NISSAN MOTOR SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - NSANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 8, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC: NSANY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between December 10, 2013 and November 16, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Nissan and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-nsany/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 8, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Nissan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 19, 2018, news reports revealed Nissan CEO and Chairman, Carlos Ghosn and former Board member and Senior Vice President, Greg Kelly, had been arrested by Japanese authorities for financial crimes. The Company later disclosed that its internal investigation over the past several months uncovered numerous wrongful acts by both spanning many years, including improperly reporting expenses and personal use of company assets.

On this news, the price of Nissan’s ADRs plummeted.

The case is Jackson County Employees’ Retirement System v. Ghosn, et al., 18-cv-01368.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14pFund managers hoping for stock rally look to emerging markets
RE
11:13pAIRASIA BHD : Airlines raise Vietnam tourism on global stage
AQ
11:13pTIANJIN TEDA : Mikel quits Chinese club
AQ
11:12pGlobal Proton Therapy Market 2018-2022 | Advantages of Proton Therapy to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
11:11pQatar Airways buys stake in China Southern
AQ
11:11pPremier calls for support of real economy
AQ
11:09pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Models Enjoy Awards-rich Year in 2018
AQ
11:08pECOBANK GHANA : Shoppers Express Delight at Ecobank Discount Promo
AQ
11:08pTOTAL NIG : Fetes Staff, Unveils Direction for 2019
AQ
11:03pPremier calls for support of real economy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo eyes deal for GE's aircraft leasing unit - sources
3LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
4INTEL CORPORATION : Samsung, Huawei supply majority of own modem chips, Qualcomm says
5KalGene Appoints James E. Callaway, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.