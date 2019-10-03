NIVEA : Launches “Rethink Soft” Campaign to Challenge Perception of Soft, Celebrate Its Power, and Encourage All to Choose Soft

To help its mission, NIVEA, a brand dedicated to soft skin for over 100 years, is partnering with Kindness.org and donating to help inspire America’s youth to embrace soft

“Soft” has a bad reputation in today’s society and is often associated with being weak. In fact, a new study reveals most people (59%) say it’s negative for a person to be referred to as soft, and half of people (49%) define the word as being weak.** That’s why NIVEA, known for the softness it brings to skin, is launching Rethink Soft, a campaign whose mission is to challenge the negative perception of soft and get people to recognize that softness isn’t synonymous with weakness, but instead can have a positive, sometimes more effective and long-lasting impact on others.

Despite the negative perception of soft, most people (61%) believe we need more softness in the world today.* To help build a softer world, NIVEA is partnering with Kindness.org, a research-led nonprofit dedicated to educating and inspiring people to choose kindness. “We were thrilled to learn about this campaign and have the opportunity to partner with NIVEA,” says Jaclyn Lindsey, Co-Founder of Kindness.org. “Through this partnership, we’ll gain a better understanding of the perception of soft today and help change its trajectory for tomorrow through research and in-school programming that will help foster soft skills in our youth.” Additionally, as part of the partnership, for every NIVEA product purchased from September 1 to December 31, 2019, the brand will donate $1 to Kindness.org, up to $200,000.

“At the heart of the brand we believe that soft, both emotionally and physically, is what connects us all,” says Lindsey Brink, Vice President of Marketing, NIVEA US. “That’s why we are so excited to launch Rethink Soft and showcase how soft is capable of such powerful things, how it leads by example, and can bring out the best in us all.”

NIVEA will celebrate and demonstrate the power of soft through a Rethink Soft digital Anthem, short films showcasing real-life acts of soft, and influencer personalized stories that have unique power to inspire, motivate and empower others.

To learn more regarding Rethink Soft and the Kindness.org partnership and donation, visit www.niveausa.com/rethinksoft and follow along with @NIVEAUSA and #RethinkSoft.

