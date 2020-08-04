Log in
NJ.com Names MTF Biologics a Winner of the New Jersey Top Workplaces 2020 Award

08/04/2020 | 10:44am EDT

MTF Biologics has been named a 2020 Top Workplace by NJ.com. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. The survey program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to comfortably share feedback about their employers, and for those companies to learn from and act on what they learn.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, MTF Biologics has been saving and healing lives for more than 30 years by honoring donated gifts, serving patients, and advancing science. From orthopedics, to wound care, to plastic and reconstructive surgery, the organization is an innovator of scientific progress and patient advocacy.

MTF’s President and CEO Joe Yaccarino said the company takes pride in the recognition. “This recognition is a great honor for MTF and a testament to the work we have done to transform our culture and make MTF a place where people want to work. This award clearly recognizes that no matter the challenge, COVID-19 included, our organization’s approach to caring for ourselves and others will carry MTF forward so we can continue to Save and Heal Lives.”

About MTF Biologics
MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization on the forefront of saving and healing lives through innovations in tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research. We collaborate with leading physicians, scientists, and experts in tissue and organ recovery to honor donated gifts, serve patients and advance science. We create the highest quality and safest tissue grafts, and fund clinicians and researchers furthering the science of transplantation. Our subsidiary, International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), provides non-transplantable organs and tissues to the medical research community for purposes of combatting and curing disease. Our subsidiary, Statline, offers specialized communications and technology expertise to organ, tissue and eye procurement organizations, as well as the hospitals and patients they serve. Our sister organization, Deutsches Institute fur Zell-Und Gewebeersatz (DIZG), expands our reach in Europe. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

About Energage
Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.


© Business Wire 2020
