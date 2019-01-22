NJHA Presents Annual 'Healthcare Leader' Awards

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hospital Association, the state's oldest and largest healthcare trade association, held its annual awards program Friday during NJHA's 100th Annual Meeting to honor several individuals for their commitment to the state's healthcare system and the patients and communities they serve.

NJHA Healthcare Leader Awards

NJHA's 2019 Distinguished Service Award was presented to Dr. David Condoluci, DO, MACOI, of Moorestown, senior vice president and chief patient safety and quality officer of Jefferson Health New Jersey.

Dr. Condoluci, a renowned infectious diseases specialist, has been part of the New Jersey healthcare community for more than 35 years. He has worked tirelessly to raise the bar on patient safety. His passion and commitment toward reducing the number of sepsis-related deaths at what was then Kennedy Health resulted in a nationally recognized sepsis prevention and detection program.

The 2019 Healthcare Professional of the Year award was presented to Dr. Geralyn Prosswimmer, of Raritan Township, chief medical officer of Hunterdon Healthcare Partners, part of the Hunterdon Healthcare System.

Dr. Prosswimmer has had a direct impact on the health of Hunterdon County since she joined Hunterdon Pediatric Associates in 1987. She has developed opioid and benzodiazepine prescribing dashboards to raise awareness with providers about prescribing habits, and advocated for compassionate end-of-life care and the Patient Centered Medical Home model.

The NJHA Hospital and Healthcare System Trustee of the Year awards were presented to Wilfredo Fernandez, of East Hanover, from St. Joseph's Health, and Robert E. Mulcahy III, of Basking Ridge, emeritus board member of Atlantic Health System.

Fernandez has been a board member with the St. Joseph's Health organization for 20 years, beginning with Wayne General Hospital. He has served as a loyal steward of the St. Joseph's mission values and strategic assets, offering his professional talents as a certified public accountant and insight with an eye toward serving the poor and vulnerable of the surrounding communities. A partner at Citrin Cooperman, Fernandez's finance and business acumen proved invaluable in helping the hospital maintain services and sustain jobs during times of struggle.

Mulcahy III served on the board at Atlantic Health System from 2004 through 2017. As the retired director of athletics at Rutgers University and president and CEO of the New Jersey Sports Exposition and Authority, Mulcahy used his deep business knowledge and acumen to help make healthcare more accessible in northern New Jersey and was always a vocal advocate for patients.

NJHA, based in Princeton, is a not-for-profit trade association that helps hospitals and other healthcare providers deliver quality, accessible and affordable healthcare. Its affiliates the Health Research and Educational Trust of New Jersey and the NJHA Institute for Quality and Patient Safety, also nonprofit, engage in programming and partnerships to improve healthcare quality and access.

