Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NJUA New Jersey Utilities Association : Statement from Thomas R. Churchelow, Esq., President, New Jersey Utilities Association on Utility Companies' Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:27am EDT

'The New Jersey Utilities Association and its 13 member companies continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak. New Jersey's investor-owned utilities work tirelessly, around the clock, to provide essential water, wastewater, electric, natural gas and telecommunications services to New Jersey residents and businesses. As such, we are working in conjunction with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to establish and implement COVID-19 preparedness plans to ensure continuity of service and health of customers and employees.

Additionally, in an effort to keep all New Jersey residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, NJUA member companies are suspending shut-offs of electric, gas and water service at this time. NJUA member companies continue to follow guidance issued by the Governor's Office, the Center for Disease Control and all appropriate state and federal agencies. We will adjust plans as necessary to support employees and protect the customers and communities we serve.'

Disclaimer

NJUA - New Jersey Utilities Association published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 05:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52aSouth Korea to boost dollar supply to ease economic pressures
RE
01:49aGovernments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
RE
01:42aAsian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
RE
01:42aWall Street tempers begin to flare over coronavirus work-from-home policy
RE
01:27aNJUA NEW JERSEY UTILITIES ASSOCIATION : Statement from Thomas R. Churchelow, Esq., President, New Jersey Utilities Association on Utility Companies' Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05aDollar wobbles as liquidity measures seem to ease funding squeeze
RE
01:03aDollar wobbles as liquidity measures seem to ease funding squeeze
RE
12:57aBank of Japan will ease again if virus damage to economy deepens - Kuroda
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla plant can't run normally in coronavirus shutdown..
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group