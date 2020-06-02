Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NK Russneft : RussNeft continues the environmental program at Variogan Block

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:16am EDT

29 May 2020, 0:00

PJSC 'RussNeft' continues to work on the reclamation of oil-contaminated land at the fields of the Variogan oil block.

Thus, the subsidiary Varioganneft disposed of 6.49 thousand tons of oil sludge in the first four months of this year. To reduce the risk of pipeline incidents, the company constantly works to protect pipelines from non-categorical failures using a range of measures.

RussNeft pays great attention to environmental monitoring within the boundaries of its license areas. Studies of surface and underground water, bottom sediments, atmospheric air, snow cover and soil are carried out by specialists of own accredited laboratory for environmental protection and engaged organizations that specialize in providing services in the field of environmental monitoring.

About company:

PJSC 'RussNeft' ranks among the top-6 largest oil companies by crude oil production in Russia.

The Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of assets located in the key Russian oil and gas provinces (West Siberia, Volga-Urals and Central Siberia) as well as in Azerbaijan.

The headcount of the Company is around 10,000 employees.

Press Service of PJSC 'RussNeft'

Phone: (495) 411-63-24

Fax: (495) 411-63-19

E-mail: pr@russneft.ru

Download file (168 kb)

Disclaimer

NK Russneft PAO published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 10:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aEuropean Commission approves Sarclisa® (isatuximab) for adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
GL
06:47aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aBUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results and Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19
BU
06:46aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : issues a EUR 55 million senior and unsecured bond as part of a bond program
AQ
06:46aGARTNER : Says Worldwide End-User Spending on Cloud-Based Web Conferencing Solutions Will Grow Nearly 25% in 2020
AQ
06:46aTELE2 : first in Sweden to offer 5G roaming - Tele2
AQ
06:46aSHAMROCK CAPITAL : Announces Acquisition of Adweek
BU
06:46aWEX : 's Health Division Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners
BU
06:46aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Updates and Pre-Release of Select Preliminary Fiscal Third Quarter Intra-Period (May) Unaudited Financial Details
BU
06:46aVista Gold Corp. Announces Recent Geological Evaluation Results Highlighting the Potential of the Mt Todd Gold Project
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield reports strong progress on re-ope..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group