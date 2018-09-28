Log in
NK Russneft : “RussNeft” increases the fields development efficiency

09/28/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

28 September 2018, 0:00

PJSC 'RussNeft' has tested national equipment for completion of wells together with TekhnoSnabServis, a Russian company.

Import substitution is an important part of the programme to improve the technical and economic efficiency of hard-to-recover reserves production.

One of the main modules of the program is the transition to high-tech horizontal drilling with multistage hydraulic fracturing (MHF). The Company has successfully completed pilot testing of the technology of construction of two-column horizontal wells with the use of MHF technology.

In Q2 2018, as part of this work, a new technology of well bore fastening was mastered, where TekhnoSnabServis equipment was tested for a well completion using 7 MHF ports. The equipment had been manufactured by TekhnoSnabServis with the participation of specialists of the oil company. Replication of the technology will reduce the cycle of wells construction, which will eventually provide an additional reduction in the cost of their construction and increase the efficiency of new reserves development.

About company:

PJSC 'RussNeft' ranks among the Top-6 largest oil companies by crude oil production in Russia.

The Company possesses a well-balanced portfolio of assets located in the key Russian oil and gas provinces (West Siberia, Volga-Urals and Central Siberia) as well as in Azerbaijan.

The company's 2P reserves are over 200 million tonnes (SPE).

The number of the Company's personnel is around 10,000.

Press Service of PJSC 'RussNeft'

Phone: (495) 411-63-24

Fax: (495) 411-63-19

E-mail: pr@russneft.ru

Download PDF (270 kb)

Disclaimer

NK Russneft PAO published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:11:07 UTC
