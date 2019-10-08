NKN : - NETNIC Sign Commercial Contract for nCDN Product

Today, the NKN project team is thrilled to announce the signing of a commercial contract with NETNIC for NKN’s Content Delivery Service, nCDN. NETNIC provides application centric cloud solutions for enterprise customers and is the largest value-added reseller for Baidu cloud and for Tencent Cloud in Northern China. nCDN, or new kind of Content Delivery Network from NKN, is a competitive new product that is more reliable, simpler to deploy at scale, and more adaptive to load variations than traditional CDN solutions.

This announcement follows NKN’s mainnet launch which deployed up to 20,000 edge server nodes globally. By working together with NKN, NETNIC can continue to improve its content delivery services for its clientele of more than 100,000 enterprise customers.

In addition, NKN is continuing its commercial trials of video content distribution with a top tier Chinese video content platform, which owns millions of hours of premium movies and TV contents and serves over 100 million subscribers. NKN is also in deep technical partnership discussions with leading Chinese telecom carriers and cloud service providers.

About NETNIC

NETNIC (企商在线 in Chinese) was founded in 1998 as a neutral host multi-cloud solution provider with its NETNIC Cloud Manager Service Platform. NETNIC starts with enterprise customer’s application needs, and provide full lifecycle services ranging from solution architecture and design, cloud resource integration, migration of applications from on-premise to cloud, operation and management of cloud, all the way to cloud native application development.

To provide its solutions, NETNIC utilizes public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, as well as multi-cloud infrastructure. NETNIC has a proven cloud solution for many vertical industries, such as finance, energy, automotive, education, manufacturing, and more. With its strong technical expertise, NETNIC’s mission is to support the digital transformation of enterprise customers to cloud, and make it “simple to migrate, efficient to manage, and safe to run”.

Find more about NETNIC:

http://www.netnic.com.cn/

About NKN

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. We use economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth. NKN’s open, efficient, and robust networking infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity.

Find more about NKN:

https://nkn.org

