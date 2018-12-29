Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NKTR FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nektar Therapeutics Investors of Important December 31 Deadline in Class Action – NKTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 02:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from November 11, 2017 through October 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 31, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nektar investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Nektar class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1440.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) NKTR-214’s extended half-life was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has not yet demonstrated significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 31, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1440.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo hits brace in Juventus' 2-1 win
AQ
04:01pPPDF DEADLINE NOTICE : Rosen Law Reminds PPDAI Group Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Federal Case – PPDF
GL
03:58pTESLA : appoints two directors as part of US fraud settlement
AQ
03:38pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo scores twice as VAR helps Juventus to 2-1 win
AQ
03:05pNANOGATE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:39pINDIA CEMENTS : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami releases coffee table book on India Cements and N Srinivasan
AQ
02:30pKCB : Tusker deepens KCB's woes with early kick off thrashing
AQ
02:13pXIAOMI : New Year will bring Good News for Samsung, Xiaomi can get a crick in 2019
AQ
02:13pYEAR ENDER 2018 : Xiaomi launched these 5 best smartphones this year, here is the complete list
AQ
02:13pYEAR ENDER 2018 : These are the most expensive smartphones launched in 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : THE LAST 747: Airlines Dump the Jumbo Jet, Transforming International Travel
2PINDUODUO INC : YEAR-ENDER: Chinese mainland companies listed in the US
3HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : 3 killed in wrong-way California freeway crash
4AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Onyekuru Eyes Nigeria's AFCON 2019 Squad
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China restarts video game approvals after months-long freeze

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.