NLNG/NIMASA: CASE RETURNS TO HIGH COURT

29 March 2019

Port-Harcourt

​The Court of Appeal in Lagos on Friday, March 29, 2019 in a judgement delivered by Hon. Justice Garuba Lawal, directed that the case between Nigeria LNG limited (NLNG) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) over applicability of NIMASA levies to NLNG be remitted to the Federal High Court for a rehearing.

According to the court, the submissions by NIMASA on its Counterclaim in the matter were not taken into consideration by the Federal High Court in arriving at its decision. The court therefore set aside the judgment of the lower court on the basis of this narrow issue without going into the merits or demerits of the case of either party.

NLNG had filed a case in 2013 at the Federal High Court, Lagos Division against the Attorney General of the Federation and Global West Vessel Specialists Nigeria Limited, seeking a judicial determination on, among other things, the legality or otherwise of certain levies sought to be imposed on NLNG by NIMASA, an agency of the Federal Government and the consequent blockade of NLNG vessels by NIMASA and Global West as a result of the dispute. The Federal High Court gave its decision in October 2017 in favour of NLNG, granting all the reliefs sought by NLNG in the case.

By the decision of the Court of Appeal, the case will be heard afresh by another Judge of the Federal High Court, except either party decides to exercise their right of further appeal to the Supreme Court.

Where the case is to be heard afresh at the court of first instance, the position of the parties would revert to what it was as at the time the case was filed, in which case no payments of the levies in dispute would be made to NIMASA pending the hearing and determination of the suit. Where the right of appeal to the Supreme Court is exercised, the status quo as of the date of the Court of Appeal judgement will be maintained, which is to the same effect,

NLNG as a good and responsible corporate citizen remains committed to conducting its business in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to abide with all applicable laws including those that confer exemptions on and grant fiscal/other incentives to businesses, as a way of sustaining their operations and growing the economy. NLNG also reasonably expects that all persons, institutions, agencies and authorities in the country would equally be subject to these laws. The company has contributed - and continues to contribute - significantly to the development of its host communities in particular and the nation in general, in line with its corporate vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.

Andy Odeh

Manager, Corporate Communication & Public Affairs