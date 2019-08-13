Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NLS) Announces a Reexamination Certificate by the USPTO Further Strengthening their ADHD Use Patent Validity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

STANS, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NLS), a Swiss biotech firm focusing on the development of novel treatments of rare neurological diseases including narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and Kleine Levin Syndrome and of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as  Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), proudly announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the USPTO) confirmed the validity of one of NLS’ key patents.

“NLS is happy to report that the USPTO has confirmed, in a Notice of Intent to Issue a Reexamination Certificate, dated August 12, 2019, the patentability of all claims challenged in a reexamination of NLS’s U.S. Patent No. 8,293,779 (the ’779 patent), directed to methods of treating ADHD with mazindol, which has successfully undergone Phase II clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of ADHD. The reexamination request, which was anonymously submitted, was filed in August 2018, instituted by the USPTO in September 2018, and completely rebutted by NLS, ultimately enhancing an already strong presumption of validity for the ’779 patent. The ’779 patent does not expire until August 2028,” stated Alex Zwyer, CEO and Co-Founder of NLS.

“NLS is extremely happy with the decision of the USPTO with respect to the reexamination of the ’779. The ‘779 patent directed to methods of treating ADHD with mazindol. The USPTO decision confirms the patentability of all claims of the ‘779 patent, further strengthens the validity of the patent and vindicates and solidifies NLS’s IP position relating to mazindol in the treatment of neurological disorders, specifically ADHD. The ’779 patent is part of NLS’s robust and strong IP portfolio that also includes issued patents covering phacetoperane and lauflumide for the treatment of ADHD, narcolepsy, or idiopathic hypersomnia.”

About  NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a privately owned, Swiss-based biotech firm focusing on the development of new treatments for sleep disorders, such as narcolepsy, ADHD, cognitive impairment and other neurological disorders that remain largely under-diagnosed and for which unmet medical needs are significant. NLS has built a large portfolio of promising non-clinical and clinical-stage compounds, developed by an experienced team of proven experts in ADHD and narcolepsy and working closely with key opinion leaders. NLS’ lead compound, mazindol C.R., has received Orphan Drug Designation both in the U.S. and in Europe for treating narcolepsy and completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. in adult subjects with ADHD demonstrating best-in-class efficacy and a favorable safety profile.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include those about the strength of our patents and IP portfolio and about potential benefits of mazindol. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of NLS only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in policy by the USPTO; claims by other companies and persons regarding ownership over intellectual property; changes in technology and market requirements; NLS may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; NLS’s products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, NLS’s technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; NLS may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with NLS’s process; NLS’s products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; NLS’s patents may not be sufficient; NLS’s products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact NLS; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of NLS to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, NLS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor relations contact
LifeSci Advisors - Daniel Ferry: +1 617-535-7746

Partnering contact
NLS Pharmaceutics Pharma - Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00 

www.nlspharma.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCANOPY GROWTH : Rivers to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call
PR
02:03pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pUPDATE : XSport Global Inc. Received Correction Letter From Wyoming Secretary of State
GL
02:01pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TWO RIVER BANCORP (NASDAQ : TRCB) on Behalf of Two River Shareholders and Encourages Two River Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
02:01pAIME Uplevels Client-for-Life Engagement Through Partnership with Homebot
BU
02:01pTRITON DIGITAL : is One of the First to Receive the IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Seal of Compliance
BU
02:01pK12 : Arkansas Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for the 2019-2020 School Year
BU
02:01pBrady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call
GL
02:01pSTERLING TRADING TECH : Launches New Market Data Entitlement System
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group