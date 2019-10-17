Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NMA National Mining Association : National Mining Association Applauds Senate Vote Defeating Attack on ACE Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - National Mining Association (NMA) President and CEO Rich Nolan issued this statement following today's Senate vote rejecting an attack on the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule:

'The U.S. mining industry applauds those Senators who stood by this thoughtful, legally-sound rule and rejected a clear case of political theater. The ACE rule shows that it is possible to advance the nation's environmental protections while preserving the rightful authority of the states to manage their own unique energy infrastructure and electric grids. Unlike the prior administration, this EPA has chosen to follow the law instead of picking winners and losers, and through that path has allowed for a smart, responsible, all-of-the-above energy strategy that continues to support affordable, reliable electricity for all Americans.'

# # #

Disclaimer

NMA - National Mining Association published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 18:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pTubular Solenoids from Johnson Electric are the Secret Ingredient to High-Tech Assemblies and Smart Devices
SE
02:49pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Remodelers' Confidence Holds Steady in Third Quarter
PU
02:45pBrexit deal faces big hurdle, but is right way forward - Javid
RE
02:44pIMF sees some easing of U.S.-China tensions, urges reforms of global trade system
RE
02:44pPence Says Turkey Will Pause Military Operations in Syria -- Update
DJ
02:43pSaudi Aramco delays planned IPO
RE
02:42pManufacturing Sputters as Broader U.S. Economy Slows --3rd Update
DJ
02:40pSaudi Aramco delays planned IPO - FT
RE
02:39pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : National Mining Association Applauds Senate Vote Defeating Attack on ACE Rule
PU
02:39pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : Leaders in Mine Safety, Environmental Stewardship and Technology Honored by NMA and Federal Agencies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group