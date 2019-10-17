NMA National Mining Association : National Mining Association Applauds Senate Vote Defeating Attack on ACE Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. - National Mining Association (NMA) President and CEO Rich Nolan issued this statement following today's Senate vote rejecting an attack on the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule:

'The U.S. mining industry applauds those Senators who stood by this thoughtful, legally-sound rule and rejected a clear case of political theater. The ACE rule shows that it is possible to advance the nation's environmental protections while preserving the rightful authority of the states to manage their own unique energy infrastructure and electric grids. Unlike the prior administration, this EPA has chosen to follow the law instead of picking winners and losers, and through that path has allowed for a smart, responsible, all-of-the-above energy strategy that continues to support affordable, reliable electricity for all Americans.'

# # #