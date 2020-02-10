NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review

The offers from U.S.-based KKR and GK Investment for the UAE-based healthcare group sent its shares up 11% in early deals and came weeks after it faced a short-selling attack from Muddy Waters.

NMC said no discussion have taken place on the terms of any potential offer. KKR did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while GK Investment could not be immediately reached.

Separately, NMC said co-chairman B. R. Shetty and his advisers are reviewing interests held by him and two other major shareholders - Khaleefa Al Muhairi and Saeed Al Qebaisi - for historical inaccuracy.

Shetty owns 19.22% stake as of May last year, while NMC vice-chair Muhairi and Qebaisi owned 15.82% and 7.66%, respectively, as of Jan. 28, according to Refinitiv data.

Both Muhairi and Qebaisi had sold some shares in NMC and payments firm Finablr early last month.

Meanwhile, the payments firm, which is also co-chaired by the Indian billionaire, said independent directors are reviewing alleged arrangements between Shetty and other shareholders, which could impact its shareholding structure.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Iain Withers in London and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Arun Koyyur)