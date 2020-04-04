Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NMC Health's new executive chair vows to recover misused funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 09:03am EDT
General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi

The new executive chairman of hospital operator NMC Health vowed on Saturday to work with authorities in Britain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to recover misused funds and called on the company's creditors for a debt standstill.

Faisal Belhoul said in a statement that keeping NMC Health operating was a "national priority", particularly as the country and the world battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Belhoul said putting the hospital operator into administration would "cause instability to the operating businesses of the NMC Group, creating additional pressure on the group?s liquidity and reducing value for all creditors."

A temporary debt standstill, by contrast, would allow the firm to prepare and activate a recovery plan.

London-listed NMC recently revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, much higher than earlier estimated.

NMC's stock has more than halved in value since December and trading in its shares was suspended in February. The decline was triggered by a report by short seller Muddy Waters that questioned the company's financial statement.

Belhoul?s appointment was made after the company?s non-executive directors uncovered alleged theft and excess undisclosed borrowings by former directors of the company, the statement said.

Belhoul is a founder and chairman of Ithmar Capital Partners, which owns a 9% stake in NMC.

"We are working in full cooperation and in close dialogue with authorities in the UAE and UK, including the UK?s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and will vigorously chase down the perpetrators for return of these funds," he said.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, one of more than 80 local, regional and international creditors, said last week it had over $981 million exposure to NMC Health.

NMC Health claims to be the largest private healthcare company in the UAE, operating more than 200 facilities, which includes hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

"The NMC Group is currently treating hundreds of people suspected of having COVID-19 and in the UAE has screened more than 10,000 workers for the virus in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation," the statement said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Christina Fincher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK -4.93% 4.63 End-of-day quote.-4.93%
NMC HEALTH PLC -0.17% 938.4 Delayed Quote.-46.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aBritish retailer Cath Kidston set to appoint administrators - Sky
RE
09:06aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : Communique of the AU Bureau of Heads of State and Government teleconference meeting, 3 April 2020
PU
09:03aNMC Health's new executive chair vows to recover misused funds
RE
08:06aUNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME : Father Malloy marks 50 years as a Holy Cross priest
PU
07:58aOPEC+ meeting delayed as Saudi Arabia and Russia row over price collapse
RE
07:31aCORONA BUSINESS SURVEY IN FINLAND : Employers fear bankruptcy and lack of protective equipment
PU
07:21aHow the coronavirus job cuts played out by sector and demographics
RE
06:36aPRIVATIZATION COMMISSION GOVERNMENT OF PAKISTAN : Update on Privatisation Program
PU
06:11aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Continues to Drive Sustainable Economic Value and Growth fo...
PU
04:56aOPEC+ emergency meeting likely to be postponed to April 8 or 9 - OPEC sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA CUTS CONTRACTORS FROM CALIFORNIA, NEVADA FACTORIES: CNBC
2ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Diamond Business Loses Luster -- WSJ
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Fed Is Unlikely to Halt Bank Dividends -- WSJ
4WALMART INC. : WALMART : Stockpiling Boosts Sales for Walmart
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group