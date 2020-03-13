NMC INVESTOR DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NMC Health PLC

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of NMC Health PLC ("NMC Health" or the "Company") (OTC Pink:NMHLY) between March 13, 2016 and March 10, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased NMC Health securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit NMC Health Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls and risk management; (2) the Company engaged in undisclosed and extensive related party and de facto related party transactions; (3) NMC's debts were significantly understated and obfuscated; (4) NMC's cash-on-hand figures were overstated; (5) NMC's principal shareholders were not accurately reporting or accounting their interests or stakes in the Company; (6) NMC did not review or know their principal shareholders interests or stakes in the Company; (7) consequently, the Company was not enforcing its Relationship Agreement with the principal shareholders; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On March 10, 2020 the truth was finally revealed when Bloomberg published an article titled "Abu Dhabi Insurer Steps In to Help NMC Health Pay Salaries" the article reported that an insurer was assisting to pay NMC's expenses. On this news, NMC ADSs fell $3.28 per ADS, or almost 64% to close at $1.85 per ADS on March 10 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 11, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

