Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NMDC : 1. Intimation of retirement of Shri N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited 2. Intimation of appointment of Shri Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel) as Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC Limited​

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 05:02am EDT

EXECUTIVE PROFILE

Shri

SUMIT

DEB,

Chairman

cum Managing NMDC Limited

Director,

Educational Qualification

Degree in Bachelor of Science in Mechanical and Technology, Bhubaneswar (1985)

Engineering

from

Orissa

University

of

Agriculture

./ ./ ./ ./

Joined NMDC on 03.09.2015 as General Manager (Commercial). Promoted as Executive Director (Commercial) on 11.02 .2019 .

Later on 14.03.2019 took charge of Executive Director(Personnel & Administration) Assumed charge as Director (Personnel), NMDC on 01.09.2019.

Career

Growth

He started his career with Rashtriya !spat Nigam Limited (RINL) as Management Trainee in

the year 1987.

He worked with

RINL for about 25 years accumulated rich and diverse experience in

steel

industry.

He has worked

in different regions of the country, dealing with heterogeneous mix of

both

external as well as internal customers and handling all domains of HR such

as Manpower

Planning, Succession Planning, Learni ng & Development, Administration, Corporate Affairs

etc. He was awarded with "Jawahar Purushkar" in the year 2007-08

by CMD, RINL for

his outstanding

performance.

He is having Degree in Mechanical Engineering

from Orissa University

of Agriculture and

Te~hnology, Bhubaneswar

He is a thorough and Hardworking Professional

with the desirable aptitude required

to

be

an effective Human Resource Professional. He has diverse experience in the field of Human

Resources as well as Marketing and distribution

of Steel & Iron Ore, Sponge

Iron,

Pellets

and Diamonds. He has demonstrated his performance capabilities by

achieving various

milestones along his career path.

Positions held

(i) (ii) (iii) {iv) (v)

Director in "NMDC CSR Foundation {NCF)".

Co-Chairto the "FICCI Committee on Mining" in 2020.

Director in "Krishnapatnam Railway Company Limited {KRCL)". Member in "Indian Iron & Steel Sector Skill Council {IISSSC)". Patron in Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry ofIndia, {ASSOCHAM).

*****

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 09:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:56aKEPPEL : Temasek to decide on $3 billion offer for Keppel by Aug 31 - adviser
RE
06:19aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Apple to boost cellphone manufacturing in India
AQ
06:16aApple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
RE
06:16aApple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's smartphone scheme
RE
05:45aStock Splits Pay Off -- on the Rare Occasions They Occur
DJ
05:45aTesla Pulls Ahead in the Coronavirus Era After Elon Musk's Years of Struggle
DJ
05:27aAIRASIA BERHAD : AirAsia mounts more international flights, updates flight schedules until 31 August
PU
05:06aUNILEVER : Tea Workers Escalate Fight for Reparations to UN
AQ
05:02aNMDC : 1. Intimation of retirement of Shri N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited 2. Intimation of appointment of Shri Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel) as Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC Limited​
PU
04:50aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to halt production at its last computer factory in China
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
3EASYJET PLC : BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : targeting savings of 2% to 3% per year
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group