NMDC : 1. Intimation of retirement of Shri N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited 2. Intimation of appointment of Shri Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel) as Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC Limited
08/01/2020 | 05:02am EDT
cum Managing NMDC Limited
Educational Qualification
Degree in Bachelor of Science in Mechanical and Technology, Bhubaneswar (1985)
Joined NMDC on 03.09.2015 as General Manager (Commercial). Promoted as Executive Director (Commercial) on 11.02 .2019 .
Later on 14.03.2019 took charge of Executive Director(Personnel & Administration) Assumed charge as Director (Personnel), NMDC on 01.09.2019.
He started his career with Rashtriya !spat Nigam Limited (RINL) as Management Trainee in
the year 1987.
He worked with
RINL for about 25 years accumulated rich and diverse experience in
steel
industry.
He has worked
in different regions of the country, dealing with heterogeneous mix of
both
external as well as internal customers and handling all domains of HR such
as Manpower
Planning, Succession Planning, Learni ng & Development, Administration, Corporate Affairs
etc. He was awarded with "Jawahar Purushkar" in the year 2007-08
by CMD, RINL for
his outstanding
performance.
He is having Degree in Mechanical Engineering
from Orissa University
of Agriculture and
Te~hnology, Bhubaneswar
He is a thorough and Hardworking Professional
with the desirable aptitude required
to
be
an effective Human Resource Professional. He has diverse experience in the field of Human
Resources as well as Marketing and distribution
of Steel & Iron Ore, Sponge
Iron,
Pellets
and Diamonds. He has demonstrated his performance capabilities by
achieving various
milestones along his career path.
Director in "NMDC CSR Foundation {NCF)".
Co-Chairto the "FICCI Committee on Mining" in 2020.
Director in "Krishnapatnam Railway Company Limited {KRCL)". Member in "Indian Iron & Steel Sector Skill Council {IISSSC)". Patron in Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry ofIndia, {ASSOCHAM).
