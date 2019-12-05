|
NMDC : Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the period ended 30th September 2019
12/05/2019 | 05:26am EST
NMDC Limited
Regd. Office : 'Khanij Bhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.
Corporate Identity Number : L1 3100AP1958 GOI 001674
|
1. The BSE Limited
|
2.
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
|
Exchange Plaza, C-1 , Block G,
|
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, .
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
|
|
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai -400 051
|
|
|
The Calcutta Stock Exchange
|
Limited, 7, Lyons
|
Rang~,
|
Kolkata - 700001
|
Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC
|
In compliance
|
with R.egulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
|
Disclosure
|
Requirements)
|
Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed
|
d isclosures of related party
|
1
|
2019.
|
|
|
transactions, on a consolidated basis for the period ended 30 hSeptember
|
A S Pardha Saradhi Company Secretary
|
|
Related Partv Disclosures ·
|
|
Transactions with related parties for the Half year ended 30-September-19
|
A)
|
Transactions with Subsidiary Companies
|
|
Particulars
|
J&K Mineral Development
|
CoporaUon Ltd.
|
|
NMDC SARL
Madagaskar(un
der closure)
Karnataka
Vljaynagar Steol
Ltd.#
|
INRlnCroro
|
Jharkhand
|
NMDC CSR
|
Kolhan Steel
|
Foundation
|
Ltd.
|
|
Subsidiary Companies:
|
a)
|
Investments:
|
Opening balance( 01.04.2019)
|
Investment made durina the Period
|
Clos ina balance(30.09.2019l
|
Investment deratlonf Provision
|
b) Loans and Advances:
|
Opening balance(01.04.2019)
|
Advances given/ (Amount received/adjusted)
|
Irlurinn th111 nArinrffNAI
|
Closina balancel30.09.20191
|
Advances derated/ Provision
28.51
28.51 28.51
16.45 0.25
16.70 13.86
|
0.55
|
168.53
|
0.06
|
-
|
|
-
|
0. 55
|
168.53
|
0.06
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
0.10
0.10
641 .78 -
641.78
0.06
0.10
0.16
0.03 (0.03)
-
|
207.01
|
0.10
|
207.
|
11
|
35.71
|
658.26
|
0.22
|
658.48
|
13.86
|
# Amoool under Loans and advances in respecl of Karna!aka /ljaynagar Slee! Lid. ildicates amount paid lowa'dsacqul~tion of Land and Its fencing.
|
|
|
B)Transactlons wfth Joint Venture companies:
|
|
|
INR In crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jharkhand National
|
|
Particulars
|
Kopano NMDC Minerals
|
Bastar Railway
|
NMDC- CMPC Ltd
|
Mineral
|
NMDC-SAIL Ltd.
|
Development
|
##
|
(Proprietary) Ltd.
|
(P) Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation Ltd.
|
|
a)
|
Investments:
|
Ooenina balancel01.04.20191
|
(incl Advance aoainst eauitv)
|
Investment madA durinn the oeriod
|
Ctosina bafancel30.09.20191
|
Investment deration/ Provision
|
b) Loans and Advances
|
Openina balance(Ol.04.2019)
|
Advances givenl(Amount received/adjusted)
|
d11rinn
|
thP "'""'"'•'•••11M.....1
|
Cfosina balance 130.09.20191
|
# Rs.324/-
|
## under closure
|
C)
|
Transactions with Associate Companies :
INR in crore
|
|
Particulars
|
al
|
Investments:
|
Ooenino balance (01.04.2019)
|
(incl Advance aoalnst eouitv)
|
Investment made during tile period
|
Closlna balance IJ0.09.20191
|
Investment derationl Provision
|
bl loans and Advances
|
Remelt-Sail India Ltd
|
lntemational
|
Krishnapalnam Railway
|
|
Coal Ventures
|
Company Ltd.
|
|
Pvt. Ltd
|
|
0.11
|
376.36
|
40.00
|
-
|
|
40.00
|
0.11
|
376.36
|
0.11
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Neelachal !spat
|
Chhatlisgarh Mega
|
Nigamltd.
|
Steel Ltd.
|
-
0.01
-
0.01
|
0)
|
Key Management Personnel:
|
Directors:
|
1I
|
Sri. N. Baijendra Kumar
|
2)
|
Sri P.K. Satpatlly
|
3)
|
Dr. T.R.K. Rao
-
Sri Sandeep Tula
-
Sri Alok Kumar Mehta
-
Sri Sumi! Deb
|
Company Secretary:
|
1)
|
Sri. A.S. Pardha Saradhi
( Chalnman~m-managing Director) Director (Production) Director (Commercial) up to 31.05.2019 Director ( Personnel) upto 31 .08.2019 Director ( Finance) Director(Commercial) w.e.f 01.06.2019 Dlrector(Personnel) w.e.f 01.09.2019
|
E)Remuneratlon to Key Managerial personnel for tile half year ended 30tll September 2019 ls~ 3.12 crore.
|
1) No variable incentive is being pald to KMP except Performance Related Pay being paid to them on ann ual basis as per OPE guidelines.
|
2) The company has not Introduced any stock option schem e during the period.
|
3) Includes the provision made on account of acturial valuation or retirement benefits schemes except for Company Secretary, as the same Is not
|
seperately Identifiable.
|
|
4 ) Value of perquisites under section 17(2) of tile IT Act, 1961 of Rs.0.16 crore notincluded above.
|
F) Government Nominee Directors
|
Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., & Special Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Steel
|
Sri Saraswati Prasad
|
Smt. Rasika Chaube
|
Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., & Addi. Secretary, Ministry of Steel
|
G) Independent Dlrectors:(As on 30.09.2019)
|
|
·'
|
|
|
Sri A.K Srivastava
|
|
|
Sml BhagwaU Mahesh Baldewa
|
|
|
Sri Pradip Bhargava
|
|
|
DrS.K Sari<>
|
|
|
Sri S.M Nigam
|
|
|
Sri A.K Angurana
|
|
|
H) Payment to Independent Directors
|
|
0.13 crore
|
Sitting fees & towards other services
|
~
|
|
|
|