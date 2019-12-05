Log in
NMDC : Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the period ended 30th September 2019​

12/05/2019 | 05:26am EST

NMDC

lf' ~tr~ R=t~=ts

NMDC Limited

(~ lRiffR CliT '3lPI) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ Chlllic;tll : ~ '+ICFJ', 10-3-311~,~ ~. ll'TmEJ~. ~c;'<ltllC: - 500 028.

Regd. Office : 'Khanij Bhavan'10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

~~~ I Corporate Identity Number : L1 3100AP1958 GOI 001674

No. 18(1)/2019-Sectt

5th

December

2019

1. The BSE Limited

2.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1 , Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, .

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai -400 051

3.

The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons

Rang~,

Kolkata - 700001

Dear

Sir

I

Madam,

Sub:

Disclosures ended 301h

of related September

party 2019

transactions

on

a

consolidated

basis

for

the

period

Ref:

Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC

and

Disclosure Requirements)

In compliance

with R.egulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure

Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed

d isclosures of related party

1

2019.

transactions, on a consolidated basis for the period ended 30 hSeptember

The

above

information is also

availab

le

on

the

Compan

y'sw ebsite:

www

.nmdc.co.in.

This

is

for

your

informati

on

and

records.

Thanking

you

Yours

fa

ithfully,

~:f.

Limited

A S Pardha Saradhi Company Secretary

Encl:

A/a

~I

PHONES : 23538713-21 (9 Li nes), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax: +91-40-23538711,

~-~I E-mail: hois@nmdc.co.in

~ /Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Related Partv Disclosures ·

Transactions with related parties for the Half year ended 30-September-19

A)

Transactions with Subsidiary Companies

Particulars

J&K Mineral Development

CoporaUon Ltd.

NMDC SARL

Madagaskar(un

der closure)

NMDC

Power

Ltd

.

Legacy Iron Ltd.

ore

NMDC Steel

Ltd.

Karnataka

Vljaynagar Steol

Ltd.#

INRlnCroro

Jharkhand

NMDC CSR

Kolhan Steel

Foundation

Ltd.

TOTAL

Subsidiary Companies:

a)

Investments:

Opening balance( 01.04.2019)

Investment made durina the Period

Clos ina balance(30.09.2019l

Investment deratlonf Provision

b) Loans and Advances:

Opening balance(01.04.2019)

Advances given/ (Amount received/adjusted)

Irlurinn th111 nArinrffNAI

Closina balancel30.09.20191

Advances derated/ Provision

28.51

28.51 28.51

16.45 0.25

16.70 13.86

7.20

7.20

7.20

-

0.55

168.53

0.06

-

-

0. 55

168.53

0.06

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.10

0.10

641 .78 -

641.78

0.06

0.10

0.16

0.03 (0.03)

-

2.00

2.00

- -

207.01

0.10

207.

11

35.71

658.26

0.22

658.48

13.86

# Amoool under Loans and advances in respecl of Karna!aka /ljaynagar Slee! Lid. ildicates amount paid lowa'dsacqul~tion of Land and Its fencing.

B)Transactlons wfth Joint Venture companies:

INR In crore

Jharkhand National

Particulars

Kopano NMDC Minerals

Bastar Railway

NMDC- CMPC Ltd

Mineral

NMDC-SAIL Ltd.

Development

##

(Proprietary) Ltd.

(P) Ltd.

Corporation Ltd.

Tota l

a)

Investments:

Ooenina balancel01.04.20191

(incl Advance aoainst eauitv)

Investment madA durinn the oeriod

Ctosina bafancel30.09.20191

Investment deration/ Provision

b) Loans and Advances

Openina balance(Ol.04.2019)

Advances givenl(Amount received/adjusted)

d11rinn

thP "'""'"'•'•••11M.....1

Cfosina balance 130.09.20191

# Rs.324/-

## under closure

#

0.10

0.10

152.67

- 152.67

-

98.35

98.35

46.10

46.10

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.05

0.03

251.06

-

  1. 251.06
  1. 0.03

46.25

46.25

C)

Transactions with Associate Companies :

INR in crore

Particulars

al

Investments:

Ooenino balance (01.04.2019)

(incl Advance aoalnst eouitv)

Investment made during tile period

Closlna balance IJ0.09.20191

Investment derationl Provision

bl loans and Advances

Remelt-Sail India Ltd

lntemational

Krishnapalnam Railway

Coal Ventures

Company Ltd.

Pvt. Ltd

0.11

376.36

40.00

-

40.00

0.11

376.36

0.11

-

-

Neelachal !spat

Chhatlisgarh Mega

Nigamltd.

Steel Ltd.

  1. 0.01
  1. 0.01

Total

517.08

-

517.08

0.

11

-

0)

Key Management Personnel:

Directors:

1I

Sri. N. Baijendra Kumar

2)

Sri P.K. Satpatlly

3)

Dr. T.R.K. Rao

  1. Sri Sandeep Tula

5)

Sri Amitava Mukhe~ee

  1. Sri Alok Kumar Mehta
  2. Sri Sumi! Deb

Company Secretary:

1)

Sri. A.S. Pardha Saradhi

( Chalnman~m-managing Director) Director (Production) Director (Commercial) up to 31.05.2019 Director ( Personnel) upto 31 .08.2019 Director ( Finance) Director(Commercial) w.e.f 01.06.2019 Dlrector(Personnel) w.e.f 01.09.2019

E)Remuneratlon to Key Managerial personnel for tile half year ended 30tll September 2019 ls~ 3.12 crore.

1) No variable incentive is being pald to KMP except Performance Related Pay being paid to them on ann ual basis as per OPE guidelines.

2) The company has not Introduced any stock option schem e during the period.

3) Includes the provision made on account of acturial valuation or retirement benefits schemes except for Company Secretary, as the same Is not

seperately Identifiable.

4 ) Value of perquisites under section 17(2) of tile IT Act, 1961 of Rs.0.16 crore notincluded above.

F) Government Nominee Directors

Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., & Special Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Steel

Sri Saraswati Prasad

Smt. Rasika Chaube

Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., & Addi. Secretary, Ministry of Steel

G) Independent Dlrectors:(As on 30.09.2019)

·'

Sri A.K Srivastava

Sml BhagwaU Mahesh Baldewa

Sri Pradip Bhargava

DrS.K Sari<>

Sri S.M Nigam

Sri A.K Angurana

H) Payment to Independent Directors

0.13 crore

Sitting fees & towards other services

~

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:25:02 UTC
