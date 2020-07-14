NMDC : Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the period ended 31st March 2020​​

lft ~it~ ~~=ts
NMDC Limited
NMDC
~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674
No . 18( 1) /2020- Sectt
13th July 2020
1. The BSE Limited
2. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towe rs, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -400 051
3. The Calcutta Stock Exchange
Limited, 7, Lyons Range, Kolkata - 700001
Dear Sir I Mada m,
Sub: Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the period ended 31st March 2020
Ref: Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC
In complian c e with Regulation 23(9) of the SEB I (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requiremen ts ) Regulations, 2015, p lease find enclosed d isclosu res of related party transactio ns. on a consolidated basis for the period e nded 3 1st March 2020.
The abov e information is a lso available on the Company ' s website: www.nmdc.co.in.
This is for y our information and records.
Thanking you
Encl: A /a
Related Party Disclosures :
Transactions with related Rarties for the Half l£ear ended 31-March-2020 A) Transaction s with Subsidiary Companies
Particulars
Subsidiary Companies: a) Investments:
Opening balance( 01.04.2019)
Half-Year ended{01.04.2019 to 30.09.2019}
Investment made during the Period
Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}
Investment made during the Period
Closing balance{31.03.2020)
Investment derationl Provision
b) Loans and Advances:
Opening balance(01 .04.2019)
Half-Year ended{01.04.2019 to 30.09.2019}
Advances given/ (Amount received/adjusted) durinQ the period(Net)
Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}
Advances given/ (Amount received/adjusted) durinQ the period(Net)
Closing balance(31.03.2020)
Advances derated/ Provision
J&K Mineral
NMDCSARL
Development Madagaskar( NMDC PowerCoporation
Ltd.
under closure)
28.51
7.20
28.51 7.20
28.51 7.20
Ltd.
Legacy Iron or e Ltd.
NM DC Steel
Lt d.
0.55
168.53
0.06
46.1 7
0.55
21 4.70
0.06
16.45
19.51 13.86
2.81
# Amount under Loans and advances in respect of Karnataka Vijaynagar Steel Ltd. indicates amount paid towards acquisition of Land and its fencing.
INR In Crore
Karnataka Vijaynagar Steel Ltd.#
Jharkhand
Kolhan Steel Ltd.
NMDC CSR Foundation
TOTAL
0.10
0.06
2.00
207.01
0.10
0.16
2.00
253.28
35.71
0.03
0.01
2.82
0.01
-
-
-
-
661 .30 13.86
B)Transactions with Joint Venture companies:
a)
Particulars
Investments:Opening balance(01.04.2019) (incl Advance against equity)
Half-Year ended(01.04.2019 to 30..09.2019)Investment made during the period Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}Investment made during the period
Closing balance(31.03.2020)
Investment deration/ Provision
b) Loans and Advances Opening balance(01 .04.2019)
Half-Year ended{01.04.2019 to 30.09.2019}
Advances given/(Amount received/adjusted) durini:i the period(Net)
Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}Advances given/(Amount received/adjusted) durinq the period(Net)
Closinq balance (31.03.2020)
# ~.324/-
It# under closure
INR In croreKopano NMDC Minerals (Proprietary)
Bastar Railway(P)
NMDC-CMDC
Ltd.
Ltd.
Ltd
Jharkhand National Mineral Development Corporation
NMDC-SAIL
Ltd. ##
Total
Ltd.
#
152.67
98.35
0.01
0.03
251.06
152.67
98.35
0.01 0.03 251.06
0.10
0 .10
C) Transactions with Associate Companies :
a)
Particulars
Investments:Opening balance (01.04.2019) (incl Advance a!'.jainst equity)
Half-Year ended(01 .04.2019 to 30.09.2019}
Investment made durin9 the period Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}
Investment made during the period
Closing balance (31.03.2020)
Investment deration/ Provision b) Loans and Advances Open in!=J balance (01.04.2019) (incl Advance against equity)
Half-Year ended{01 .04.2019 to 30.09.2019}
Loans & Advances
Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}
Loan
ClosinCI balance (31 .03.2020)
Remelt-Sail International Krishnapatnam Neelachal lspat Chhattisgarh
INR in crore
India Ltd* Coal Ventures Railway Nigam Ltd.
Pvt. Ltd Company Ltd.
TotalMega Steel
Ltd.
0.11
376.36
40.00
100.60
0.01
517.08
D)Key Management Personnel:Directors:
|
1)
|
Sri. N . Baijendra Kumar
|
( Chairman-cum-managing Director)
|
2)
|
Sri P.K. Satpathy
|
Director (Production)
|
3)
|
Dr. T .R.K. Rao
|
Director (Commercial) up to 31 .05.2019
|
4)
|
Sri Sandeep Tula
|
Director (Personnel) upto 31.08.2019
|
5)
|
Sri Amitava Mukhe~ee
|
Director ( Finance)
|
6)
|
Sri Alok Kumar Mehta
|
Director(Commercial) w.e.f 01.06.2019
|
7)
|
Sri Sumi! Deb
|
Director(Personnel) w.e.f 01.09.2019
Company Secretary:
1) Sri. A.S . Pardha Saradhi
E) Remuneration to Key Managerial personnel for the half year ended 31st March 2020 is " 2.34 crore
1) No variable incentive is being paid to KMP except Performance Related Pay being paid to them on annual basis as per DPE ouidelines.
2) The company has not introduced any stock option scheme during the period.
3) Includes the provision made on account of acturial valuation of retirement benefits schemes wherever seperately identifiable. 4) Value of perquisites under section 17(2) of the IT Act, 1961 of 'l;.0.04 cr'ore not included above.
F) Government Nominee Directors:
Smt. Rasika Chaube Sri Vijoy Kumar Singh
Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., & Addi. Secretary, Ministry of SteelGovt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd. , & AS & FA, Ministry of Textiles and additional charge of FA, Ministry of Steel(w.e.f 17.03.2020)
Sri Saraswati Prasad
Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., & Special Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Steel (up to 17.03.2020)
G) Independent Directors: Sri A.K Angurana
Sri D. Kuppuramu Sri A.K Srivastava
(w.e.f. 21 .10.2019)
(Up to 12.11.2019)
Smt. Bhagwati Mahesh Baldewa Sri Pradip Bhargava
(Up to 12.11.2019)
(Up to 26.11.2019)
Dr S.K Sarkar
(Up to 26.11 .2019)
Sri S.M Nigam
(Up to 26.11.2019)
H) Payment to Independent Directors Sitting fees & towards other services for the half-year ended 31 .03.2020
~ 0.10 crore