NMDC : Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the period ended 31st March 2020​​

NMDC Limited

(~ ~ i6T Rllf) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

Regd. Office: 'Khanij Bhavan' 10-3-311/A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

NMDC

~~~I Corporate Identity Number: L13100TG1958 GOI 001674

No . 18( 1) /2020- Sectt

13th July 2020

1. The BSE Limited

2. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towe rs, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -400 051

3. The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range, Kolkata - 700001

Dear Sir I Mada m,

Sub: Disclosures of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the period ended 31st March 2020

Ref: Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Security ID: NMDC

In complian c e with Regulation 23(9) of the SEB I (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requiremen ts ) Regulations, 2015, p lease find enclosed d isclosu res of related party transactio ns. on a consolidated basis for the period e nded 3 1st March 2020.

The abov e information is a lso available on the Company ' s website: www.nmdc.co.in.

This is for y our information and records.

Thanking you

Encl: A /a

Related Party Disclosures :

Transactions with related Rarties for the Half l£ear ended 31-March-2020 A) Transaction s with Subsidiary Companies

Particulars

Subsidiary Companies: a) Investments:

Opening balance( 01.04.2019)

Half-Year ended{01.04.2019 to 30.09.2019}

Investment made during the Period

Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}

Investment made during the Period

Closing balance{31.03.2020)

Investment derationl Provision

b) Loans and Advances:

Opening balance(01 .04.2019)

Half-Year ended{01.04.2019 to 30.09.2019}

Advances given/ (Amount received/adjusted) durinQ the period(Net)

Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}

Advances given/ (Amount received/adjusted) durinQ the period(Net)

Closing balance(31.03.2020)

Advances derated/ Provision

J&K Mineral

NMDCSARL

Development Madagaskar( NMDC PowerCoporation

Ltd.

under closure)

28.51

7.20

--

-

-

28.51 7.20

28.51 7.20

Ltd.

Legacy Iron or e Ltd.

NM DC Steel

Lt d.

0.55

168.53

0.06

-

-

-

46.1 7

0.55

21 4.70

0.06

16.45

-

-

-

0.25

-

-

-

19.51 13.86

2.81

- -

- -

-

-

-

- -

# Amount under Loans and advances in resoect of Karnataka Viiavnaaar Steel Lid. indicates amount oaid towards acquisition of Land and its fencing.

INR In Crore

Karnataka Vijaynagar Steel Ltd.#

Jharkhand

Kolhan Steel Ltd.

NMDC CSR Foundation

TOTAL

0.10

0.06

2.00

207.01

-

-

0.10

-

0.10

-

-

-

-

46.17

0.10

0.16

2.00

253.28

35.71

-

641.78

0.03

-

658.26

-

-

(0.03)

-

0.22

- -

-

641.78

- -

0.01

2.82

0.01

-

-

-

-

661 .30 13.86

....

~oc ,..._..';,,----

I

I

' .:.'/ .... /

(~~

'

i,.

I

*.t; 111 ar:r8~1

~

·' ...........

·--~-:· ..... ,.

B)Transactions with Joint Venture companies:

a)

Particulars

Investments:Opening balance(01.04.2019) (incl Advance against equity)

Half-Year ended(01.04.2019 to 30..09.2019)Investment made during the period Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}Investment made during the period

Closing balance(31.03.2020)

Investment deration/ Provision

b) Loans and Advances Opening balance(01 .04.2019)

Half-Year ended{01.04.2019 to 30.09.2019}

Advances given/(Amount received/adjusted) durini:i the period(Net)

Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}Advances given/(Amount received/adjusted) durinq the period(Net)

Closinq balance (31.03.2020)

# ~.324/-

It# under closure

INR In croreKopano NMDC Minerals (Proprietary)

Bastar Railway(P)

NMDC-CMDC

Ltd.

Ltd.

Ltd

Jharkhand National Mineral Development Corporation

NMDC-SAIL

Ltd. ##

Total

Ltd.

#

152.67

98.35

0.01

0.03

251.06

--

-

-

-

-

- - -

-

-

-

-

152.67

98.35

0.01 0.03 251.06

0.10

0 .10

-

-

- - - - -

-

-

0.03 0.03

46.10

0.05 - 46.25

-

----

O.Q1 0.01

46.10

0.06 - 46.26

C) Transactions with Associate Companies :

a)

Particulars

Investments:Opening balance (01.04.2019) (incl Advance a!'.jainst equity)

Half-Year ended(01 .04.2019 to 30.09.2019}

Investment made durin9 the period Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}

Investment made during the period

Closing balance (31.03.2020)

Investment deration/ Provision b) Loans and Advances Open in!=J balance (01.04.2019) (incl Advance against equity)

Half-Year ended{01 .04.2019 to 30.09.2019}

Loans & Advances

Half-Year ended{01.10.2019 to 31.03.2020}

Loan

ClosinCI balance (31 .03.2020)

• Under closure/winding-up

Remelt-Sail International Krishnapatnam Neelachal lspat Chhattisgarh

INR in crore

India Ltd* Coal Ventures Railway Nigam Ltd.

Pvt. Ltd Company Ltd.

TotalMega Steel

Ltd.

0.11

376.36

40.00

100.60

0.01

517.08

-

-

-

-

-

-

- -

-

--

-

0.11

376.36

40.00

100.60

0.01 517.08

0 .11

- - - 0.11

-

.

-

-

-

-

-

--

- -

- -

- -

60.00

60.00

- - -

-

60.00 6Q.OO

/"/

~

/-:::.,~~,.._~;~

,,

'Q'

.

I

* i Hya'r.·1 ·-=i1"- 1. ;·

""1G(i.} I

:» ~; ~/~ ;.

_.,. .

~,~··.

D)Key Management Personnel:Directors:

1) Sri. N . Baijendra Kumar ( Chairman-cum-managing Director) 2) Sri P.K. Satpathy Director (Production) 3) Dr. T .R.K. Rao Director (Commercial) up to 31 .05.2019 4) Sri Sandeep Tula Director (Personnel) upto 31.08.2019 5) Sri Amitava Mukhe~ee Director ( Finance) 6) Sri Alok Kumar Mehta Director(Commercial) w.e.f 01.06.2019 7) Sri Sumi! Deb Director(Personnel) w.e.f 01.09.2019

Company Secretary:

1) Sri. A.S . Pardha Saradhi

E) Remuneration to Key Managerial personnel for the half year ended 31st March 2020 is " 2.34 crore

1) No variable incentive is being paid to KMP except Performance Related Pay being paid to them on annual basis as per DPE ouidelines.

2) The company has not introduced any stock option scheme during the period.

3) Includes the provision made on account of acturial valuation of retirement benefits schemes wherever seperately identifiable. 4) Value of perquisites under section 17(2) of the IT Act, 1961 of 'l;.0.04 cr'ore not included above.

F) Government Nominee Directors:

Smt. Rasika Chaube Sri Vijoy Kumar Singh

Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., & Addi. Secretary, Ministry of SteelGovt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd. , & AS & FA, Ministry of Textiles and additional charge of FA, Ministry of Steel(w.e.f 17.03.2020)

Sri Saraswati Prasad

Govt. Nominee Director, NMDC Ltd., & Special Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Steel (up to 17.03.2020)

G) Independent Directors: Sri A.K Angurana

Sri D. Kuppuramu Sri A.K Srivastava

(w.e.f. 21 .10.2019)

(Up to 12.11.2019)

Smt. Bhagwati Mahesh Baldewa Sri Pradip Bhargava

(Up to 12.11.2019)

(Up to 26.11.2019)

Dr S.K Sarkar

(Up to 26.11 .2019)

Sri S.M Nigam

(Up to 26.11.2019)

H) Payment to Independent Directors Sitting fees & towards other services for the half-year ended 31 .03.2020

~ 0.10 crore