NMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting on 16th June 2020

06/12/2020 | 08:43am EDT

NMDC

~~it~ ~~~s

NMDC Limited

(1'Rn lR'ifITT" Clil ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)

~ 4>14i

<'l4: ·~ "lfCR', 10-3-311fe!, ~ ~. lffiWl ten. ~c:x1E1

1c:

- soo

028.

Regd. Office : 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311 /A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.

~ ~ ~ I Corporate Identity Number : L131OOTG 1958 GOI 001674

No.

18(

1)/2020-

Sectt

l

21h

June

2020

1)

The BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

3)

The Calcutta Stock Exchange

Limited, 7, Lyons Range,

Kolkata - 700001

2)

National Stock Exchange of India

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bondre Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Ltd.,

Dear

Sir

I

Madam,

Sub: Intimation

of

date

of

the

Board

Meeting

Ref: Regulation 29 of the Regulations, 2015; Security

SEBI (Listing ID: NMDC

Obligations

and

Disclosure Requirements)

Notice is hereby given

that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is

scheduled to

be held

on Tuesday the

l 6 h

June 2020, inter-alia, to consider,

1

approve and

take on

record the Audited

Financial Results (Standalone

and

Consolidated)

of the Company for the

quarter and Financial Year ended

31 st

March

2020.

Please

take

a

note

of

the

above.

Th

anking

you Yours faithfully,

For NMDC Limited

~J-

A S Pardha Saradhi

Company Secretary

~I

Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax : +91-40-23538711~-1)(;{ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 12:42:03 UTC
