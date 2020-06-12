|
NMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting on 16th June 2020
06/12/2020 | 08:43am EDT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NMDC Limited
|
|
|
|
|
(1'Rn lR'ifITT" Clil ~) (A GOVT. OF INDIA ENTERPRISE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regd. Office : 'KhanijBhavan'10-3-311 /A, Castle Hills, Masab Tank, Hyderabad - 500 028.
|
~ ~ ~ I Corporate Identity Number : L131OOTG 1958 GOI 001674
|
|
1)
|
The BSE Limited
|
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001
|
3)
|
The Calcutta Stock Exchange
|
|
Limited, 7, Lyons Range,
|
|
Kolkata - 700001
National Stock Exchange of India
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Bondre Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Ref: Regulation 29 of the Regulations, 2015; Security
|
Notice is hereby given
|
that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is
|
scheduled to
|
be held
|
on Tuesday the
|
l 6 h
|
June 2020, inter-alia, to consider,
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
approve and
|
take on
|
record the Audited
|
Financial Results (Standalone
|
and
|
Consolidated)
|
of the Company for the
|
quarter and Financial Year ended
|
31 st
you Yours faithfully,
For NMDC Limited
A S Pardha Saradhi
Company Secretary
Phones: 040-23538713-21 (9 Lines), 23538723, 23538767 ~I Fax : +91-40-23538711~-1)(;{ I E-mail : hois@nmdc.co.in ~I Website : www.nmdc.co.in
|
|