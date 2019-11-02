~ NMDC Limited

POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE

Membersof the Company are hereby informed that pursuant to the provisions

of Section 110 ofthe CompaniesAct, 2013 read with Rule22 ofthe Companies

(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended , NMDC Limited

(hereinafter "the Company") has completed the dispatch of Postal Ballot

Noticedated 11• October, 2019 (hereinafter "thePostal BallotNotice") along

with Postal Ballot Form and self addressed business reply envelope on

31st October, 2019 to all the members who have not registered their e-mail id

with the depositories and/ or the Company; and sent by email to all the

members who have registered their email id with thedepositories and/ or the

Registrar/Company, for seeking approval of members of the Company by

Postal Ballot (which includes voting by electronic means) by way of special

resolutions for the businesses mentioned in Postal Ballot Notice dated

11" 0ctober,2019. has been sent to all the members, whose names

The Postal Ballot Notice

appear ontheRegister ofMembers/listof beneficial owners,received from the

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities

Depository Limited (NSDL)as on 25" October, 201 9

The Board of Directorsof theCompany has appointed Shri Dalla Hanumanta

Raju, Practicing Company Secretary as the scrutinizer for conducting Postal

Ballotvoting process in afairandtransparent manner.

Pursuant toSection 108 of the Companies Act , 2013 read with Rule 20 of the

Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as substituted by

the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015

and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Company is pleased lo rrnvide its

members the facility to exercise their vote by electronic means on the

resolutions set forth inthe Postal Ballot Notice. The Company has engaged

the services of NSDL to provide the facility of Casting of Votes by using

electronic votingsystem (e-voting). The procedureof e-voting is givenin the

PostalBallot Notice andForm.

The e-voting modulewill commence from Monday, the4• November, 2019 at

10:00A.MISTand shall end on Tuesday, 3 December, 2019 at 5.00 P.M.IST.

E-Voting modulewill be disabled by NSDLafter the business hours i.e.05:00

P.M IST on 3~ December, 2019 for voting by the members holding equity

shares of the Company. Duly filled and signed Postal Ballot Forms should

reach theScrutinizer not later than close of working hours (5:00 P.MIST) on

3• December, 2019. Please note that any Postal Ballot Form(s) received after

the said date will be treated as not having been received andvoting whether by

post orby electronic meansshall not be allowed beyond the said date and time.

The Members canopt for onlyoneof the two modes ofvoting i.e.either through

Postal Ballot Formor e-voting. If members are opting for e-voting, then do not

vote through Postal BallotForm and vice versa.In case shareholders cast their

vote through boththemodes by physical postal ballot and e-voting,then voting

done through valid e-voting shall prevail and the voting done by postal ballot

will be treatedas invalid.

The Postal Ballot Notice, Postal Ballot Form and instructions thereof is

available on the Company'swebsite www.nmdc.co.in and on NSDL'swebsite

www.evoting.nsdl.com. Ballot Form may apply to the

Members who have not received the Postal

Company or cansend an email at info@aarthiconsultants.com to receive

theduplicate thereof. Chairman or in his absence to a

The Scrutinizer will submit his report to the

person authorized by him in writing. The results declared along with the

consolidated scrutinizers report shall be displayed at the Registered Office of

the Company, placed on the Company'swebsite: www.nmdc.co.inand on the

website of NSDL and shall be communicated to BSE Limited, National Stock

Exchange of India Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited where the

equity shares of the Company are listed. The members may visit to BSE

Umited'swebsite www.bseindia.com and National Stock Exchange of India

Limited'swebsitewww.nseindia.com forfurtherdetails.

In case of any queries I grievances in connectionwith e-voting, membersmay

refer to the Frequently Asked Questions ('FAQs") available at

www.evoting.nsdl.com or write an email to evoting@nsdl.co.in and may

contact Shri Supratim Mitra, Assistant Vice President National Securities

Depository Limited, DBS House, 26, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru-560052

Mobile: 9830540075, Email: supratimm@nsdl.co.in. Members may also

writetotheCompanySecretaryatthe Registered Office ofthe Company orcan

alsosend emailat cs@nmdc.co.in. By order of the Board

For NMDC LIMITED

9. (A.S. PARDHA SARADHI)